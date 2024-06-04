Solo Leveling Arise Baek Yoonho build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

Baek Yoonho belongs to the Tank class in Solo Leveling Arise. He is an SSR rarity Hunter who deals Light elemental damage. This SSR Hunter is known for dealing massive amounts of Break damage. All of his skills, including Basic and Core Attacks, deal either light, heavy, or medium Break damage. Additionally, he can also decrease enemies’ defenses with Ultimate and Support Skills.

Yoonho might be a difficult Hunter to master for Solo Leveling Arise beginners. Those wanting to use him must use weapons and artifacts that boost his defense, elemental damage, and Critical Hit Rate. Below are the recommended artifacts, weapons, and more for the best Baek Yoonho build.

Solo Leveling Arise Baek Yoonho build guide: Best artifacts

Recommended artifacts for Yoonho (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the recommended Solo Leveling Arise artifacts for the best Baek Yoonho build:

Trending

Body-set

Toughness: Yoonho’s Critical Hit rate increases by 8% when he equips two pieces of this artifact. His Critical Hit damage boosts by 32% when equipped with four pieces.

Yoonho’s Critical Hit rate increases by 8% when he equips two pieces of this artifact. His Critical Hit damage boosts by 32% when equipped with four pieces. Solid Analysis: Yoonho can deal 15% additional damage to enemies under the Break effect with two pieces equipped. Its 4-set effect causes him to deal 30% more Break damage to enemies weak to the Light element.

Yoonho can deal 15% additional damage to enemies under the Break effect with two pieces equipped. Its 4-set effect causes him to deal 30% more Break damage to enemies weak to the Light element. Noble Sacrifice: It increases Yoonho’s HP by 8% with two pieces equipped. The artifact’s 4-set effect decreases his attack by 8% but increases a team member’s attack by the same percentage.

Accessories

Connection of Firepower: When Yoonho equips two pieces of this artifact, his MP Consumption Rate increases by 20%. Additionally, his damage boosts by 5%, and the cooldown duration of Basic Skills reduces by 5% with two pieces. Its 4-set effect increases damage by 18% and reduces the cooldown period of Basic Skills by the same percentage.

When Yoonho equips two pieces of this artifact, his MP Consumption Rate increases by 20%. Additionally, his damage boosts by 5%, and the cooldown duration of Basic Skills reduces by 5% with two pieces. Its 4-set effect increases damage by 18% and reduces the cooldown period of Basic Skills by the same percentage. Berserker: Yoonho deals 15%/30% additional damage to enemies with HP less than 50%/70% with the two/four pieces of this artifact equipped.

Yoonho deals 15%/30% additional damage to enemies with HP less than 50%/70% with the two/four pieces of this artifact equipped. Outstanding Connection: When equipped with two pieces, the artifact increases all teammates and his attack by 12% for 10 seconds while Yoonho tags out from the battle (cools down in 20 seconds). Its 4-set effect increases the attack by 28% for 15 seconds.

The Noble Sacrifice body set and the Outstanding Connection accessory will build him for the Support role. On the other hand, the other remaining four are for his DPS build.

This SSR Hunter in Solo Leveling Arise benefits from the below-listed sub-stats in the artifacts:

Defense%

Defense

HP

Critical Rate

Defense Penetration

Critical Damage

Light Damage

Solo Leveling Arise Baek Yoonho build guide: Best weapons

Yoonho's Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Undoubtedly, the best weapon to give Baek Yoonho is his Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise, the Suppressed White Tiger’s Soul. It boosts Yoonho’s Light damage by 4% at the base level. Additionally, when he attacks enemies under the White Flame, it increases his defense by 5% for 20 seconds (cools down in 30 seconds).

For F2P options, one can use SR Steel Axe or Steel Dagger. The former weapon buffs his Core Attack damage by 9%, and the latter buffs his Basic Attack damage by 6% at the base level.

Solo Leveling Arise Baek Yoonho build guide: Best teams

Choi Jong-In in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the best Hunters in Solo Leveling Arise for Baek Yoonho:

Choi Jong-In: Choi Jong-In is among the best DPS characters in the game. He can decrease enemies' defense and apply the Burn effect.

Min Byung Gu: Min Byung Gu can buff the entire team’s damage, recover all allies’ HP, and increase the damage enemies take.

Seo Jiwoo: Seo Jiwoo inflicts weak and medium break damage and can also apply shields.

Skills upgrading priorities for Baek Yoonho in Solo Leveling Arise

Yoonho's skills in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

As mentioned, all of Yoonho’s skills deal Break damage. You can level up Yoonho's skills in the following order:

White Flame Gale Kick (Basic Skill) > Truth: White Flame Strike (Ultimate) > Ferocious Spirit (Basic Skill) > White Flame Storm Kick (Support) Damnation (QTE) > White Flame Pummel (Core Attack) > White Flame Strike (Basic Attack).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback