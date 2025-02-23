All upcoming features in the Solo Leveling Arise April update

Netmarble has revealed the details of the Solo Leveling Arise April update in their latest Developer Note, ReAwakening. Players can look forward to a new difficulty level in the Story mode, new content in the Guild, and the final battle in the Jeju Island Alliance Raid. Moreover, the Developer Note also revealed the new hunter who will debut this April.

This article provides the details of the April update discussed in the ReAwakening Developer Note.

Details of all new features in the Solo Leveling Arise April update

Below is a detailed discussion of new features in the Solo Leveling Arise April update:

1) New difficulty level in the Story mode

Netmarble will equip the Story mode with a new difficulty level in the Solo Leveling Arise April update. Players can play all Reverse Story stages in Hard difficulty. This update also provides plenty of farming opportunities for Essence Stones, Custom Draw Tickets, and other in-game items.

Similar to the Normal difficulty level, players can claim rewards by clearing missions, objectives, and stages.

2) Battlefield of Trials expansion

Netmarble will expand the Battlefield of Trials in the April update (Image via Netmarble)

The Solo Leveling Arise April update will add new floors to the Battlefield of Trials game mode. Players will be able to take on new challenges and earn various in-game items by completing them. However, the developers have yet to reveal the number of floors and other details about the update.

3) New growth system and Artifact Refinement system

As many players might be aware, the forthcoming March 2025 update will introduce a new Skill Runes and Blessing Stones growth system called Refinement. This system allows players to obtain a higher-grade Skill Rune or Blessing Stones using Legendary ones.

In the Solo Leveling Arise April update, Netmarble will launch the Amplification growth system for these Blessing Stones and Skill Runes. Amplification allows players to upgrade the Blessing Stones and Skill Runes they get from the Refinement.

Players will also get a new growth system for Artifacts, which while also named Refinement, is different from the Skill Runes and Blessing Stones growth system. However, the ReAwakening Developer Note doesn’t provide any information besides its name.

4) Armory expansion

Netmarble will expand Armory in the April update (Image via Netmarble)

The April update will expand the Solo Leveling Arise Armory’s capacity. Currently, players can add up to 12 weapons in the Armory to increase their Total Power. Following the update, Netmarble will increase the threshold of Total Power one can obtain by upgrading their Sung Jinwoo weapons.

5) New feature in Simulation Gate

Netmarble will run Simulation Gate in the regular seasonal format in the forthcoming March 2025 update, and adjust various aspects and new content to the game mode.

The developers will add the multiplier play feature to this Simulation Gate in the Solo Leveling Arise April update. Players can get increased rewards from each Simulation Gate run using this new feature, such as in the Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions game modes.

6) New content in the Guild game mode

Additionally, Netmarble will make some enhancements and add new content to the Guild game mode in the Solo Leveling Arise April update. Based on players’ feedback, they will enhance the Guild contribution system. As part of it, the developers will add the new Guild Boss Rage Battle (working title). Players can earn rewards based on the Rage Count they trigger from the battle stage.

7) New hunter

New hunter who will debut in the April update (Image via Netmarble)

As mentioned earlier, Netmarble will add a new hunter in the Solo Leveling Arise April update. The developers have yet to reveal the class, Exclusive Weapon, and other details about the hunter. They have, however, posted the hunter’s picture in the Developer Note. Players will likely remember playing Rock, Paper, Scissors events with her.

Her name is Seorin, and she will likely be an SSR-rarity hunter. She also greets players when they open the game before entering the lobby. The Developer’s Note specifies that she enjoys the thrill of riding a motorbike, hinting that the character’s playstyle might include the vehicle.

8) Final Raid battle

Lastly, Netmarble will add the new Raid boss, Ant King, to the Jeju Island Alliance Raid game mode in the upcoming April update. It will be the final battle in Jeju Island Alliance, where players can take help from their Guild members to take down the boss.

In addition to the Standard clear rewards, players can earn additional based on the damage, survival stats, and specific actions they take during the combat.

