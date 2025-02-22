All upcoming features in the Solo Leveling Arise March update

Netmarble issued a new Developer Note, ReAwakening, outlining the features set to arrive in the Solo Leveling Arise March update. The developers will make many changes to the existing content and introduce new features in the forthcoming version. In the March update, Netmarble will make major changes to the Simulate Gate game mode, Artifact enhancement, and Fusion system.

Ad

Here’s everything revealed in the ReAwakening Developer Note regarding upcoming features in the March update of Solo Leveling Arise.

Details of all new features in Solo Leveling Arise March update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are the details about the new features Netmarble will roll out in the upcoming March update:

1) New Sung Jinwoo content

Netmarble will expand the maximum Sung Jinwoo level from 100 to 105 in the Solo Leveling Arise March update. Additionally, the developers will add a new Sung Jinwoo Job change and achievement rewards for the new levels.

2) New Gate Tiers, Challenges, and Shadow level up feature

The March update will also add two new Tiers, 44 and 45, to the Solo Leveling Arise Gates game mode. Additionally, Netmarble will expand the Challenges chapter from 35 to 38 and the Battle Tier from 55 to 60.

Ad

3) Simulation Gate update

Netmarble will update the Simulation Gate with major changes in the Solo Leveling Arise March update. The game mode will shift from weekly to the regular season format. Simulation Gate will get its own Codex, including Episode, Collection, and Code sections.

The developers will reset the Amplification effect and return the used Memory Chips. They will also adjust the required number of Memory Chips for the Amplification effect in the seasonal format.

Ad

Players will be able to choose whether to retry or end the battle once they aren’t satisfied with their current run. They can use the retry feature after pausing the ongoing combat. However, the battle will be finalized when the retry count reaches the maximum limit.

The March update will remove the time attack in the Special Battle section and expand the Simulation Gate difficulty.

4) Instant Artifact enhancement system

After the Solo Leveling Arise March update, players will be able to skip the animations while enhancing the SLA Artifacts. The enhancement will stop if one has insufficient upgrading materials.

Ad

5) Fusion system improvement

Netmarble will improve the Blessing Stones and Skill Runes Fusion system in the March update (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has plans to improve the Fusion system for Skill Runes and Blessing Stones in the Solo Leveling Arise March update. Players must spend excessive amounts of Essence Stones to obtain the desired Skill Runes and Blessing Stones using the current Fusion system. The developers are planning to mitigate the cost by improving the system.

Ad

After the March update, players will be able to set the Skill Runes and Blessings Stones while fusing. They can obtain the set item by meeting specific conditions.

6) New content in Workshop of Brilliant Light

The March update will add Proof of the Strong feature to the Workshop of Brilliant Light, Deimos. Players can claim additional rewards by clearing the highly difficult Proof of the Strong stages.

7) New Hidden Stage, Yogumunt

Ad

Netmarble will add a new Hidden Stage, Yogumunt, in the march update (Image via Netmarble)

In addition to the above, Netmarble will add a new Hidden Stage, Yogumunt, in the Solo Leveling Arise March update. Its story starts with all missing raid members transforming into creatures stained with the “Aura of the Beasts.” They lose their sense of reason and mindlessly charge at Sung Jinwoo and his party.

Ad

Sung Jinwoo must fight with his party against the transformed Beasts to unearth the hidden truth and conquer the labyrinth.

8) New Skill Runes and Blessing Stones growth systems

Players will get new Skill Runes and Blessing Stones growth systems in the Solo Leveling Arise March update. Netmarble has yet to finalize the official name for growth systems. However, they've specified the working names in the Developer Note: Refinement and Amplification.

Refinement allows players to upgrade Legendary to a higher grade by consuming the required materials. The system is guaranteed to drop the higher-grade item instead of at a random rate.

Ad

One can use the Amplification feature to upgrade the higher-grade Skill Runes and Blessing Stones. Amplifying them requires duplicates that unlock additional robust effects. Netmarble will release the Refinement system in March and Amplification in the April update.

Netmarble will launch a new event, coinciding with the release of the new growth system. Players will be able to farm an abundance of Rune Fragments and Powder of Blessing from the event.

Ad

Check out our other game-related guides below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback