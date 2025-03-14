Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update: New SSR hunter, events, content, and more

Netmarble has rolled out the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update after a six-hour closed server maintenance. The latest update introduces a long-awaited SSR hunter, Goto Ryuji, with his Exclusive Weapon, Distorted Dreams. The developers also added a new Shadow, Sung Jinwoo weapon, events, costumes, a growth system for Blessing Stones and Skill Runes, main story chapters, and more.

Ad

In addition to the above, Netmarble introduced a lot of new content, improved existing ones, and fixed some bugs in the latest update. Here’s detailed information about Solo Leveling Arise's March 13 update.

Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update: New SSR hunter and Exclusive Weapon

Ad

Trending

Netmarble has added a new companion to the Wind team by adding Goto Ryuji in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update. Goto Ryuji is an SSR hunter who belongs to the Tank class and can deal Break damage to enemies.

His Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise is called Distorted Dreams, which players can obtain by crafting or events. They can summon Goto Ryuji from his dedicated rate-up banner, which will be available until March 10, 2025.

Ad

New events in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Below are the details of the latest events in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update:

Exciting Spring Outing: It is a check-in event that will be available till March 10, 2025. Players can claim various in-game items for free by logging in to the app during the event.

It is a check-in event that will be available till March 10, 2025. Players can claim various in-game items for free by logging in to the app during the event. Exciting Spring Outing-themed event: This event will be available until March 10, 2025. Players can earn several rewards by playing event stories, daily missions, and boss challenges.

This event will be available until March 10, 2025. Players can earn several rewards by playing event stories, daily missions, and boss challenges. Goto Ryuji Growth tournament: This event will be available until March 10, 2025. Players can earn various in-game items by upgrading hunters during the event period.

This event will be available until March 10, 2025. Players can earn various in-game items by upgrading hunters during the event period. Goto Ryuji Special Dice: This Special Dice is similar to the events of previous updates. It will be available until March 10, 2025. Players can get various in-game items as rewards by rolling the Dice on the event-themed board.

This Special Dice is similar to the events of previous updates. It will be available until March 10, 2025. Players can get various in-game items as rewards by rolling the Dice on the event-themed board. Spectral Warrior rate-up draw: This rate-up draw event will be available until March 27, 2025, and features Amamiya Mirei at a boosted drop rate.

Ad

Scheduled events in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update

Here are the events that are scheduled to release in the March 13 update:

Treasure Hunt: This event will be available from March 27 to April 27, 2025.

This event will be available from March 27 to April 27, 2025. Strombringer event crafting: This event will be available from March 27 to April 10, 2025. Players can craft the latest SSR Strombringer weapon during the event period.

This event will be available from March 27 to April 10, 2025. Players can craft the latest SSR Strombringer weapon during the event period. Juicy Grilled Skewer event crafting: This event will be available from March 27 to April 10, 2025, allowing players to craft up to 11 copies of the Juicy Grilled Skewer weapon. Players must use Special Player’s Weapon Design for the crafting.

This event will be available from March 27 to April 10, 2025, allowing players to craft up to 11 copies of the Juicy Grilled Skewer weapon. Players must use Special Player’s Weapon Design for the crafting. Kind-hearted rate-up draw: This rate-up banner will be available from March 27 to April 10, 2025, and feature Han Se-Mi at a boosted drop rate.

Ad

New content in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update

New content in the March 13 update (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has added the following new content in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update:

Ad

Main story chapter

Netmarble has added two new main story chapters, Hidden 5 and Hidden 6, in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update. The former includes two stages: Scattered and The Threshold of Everyday Life. Similarly, the latter chapter includes two stages: A Fragment of Truth and Guardian.

New Sung Jinwoo job change

Netmarble has added a new Sung Jinwoo job, The Monarch of Shadows Adversary, in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update. Here are the job change conditions and rewards:

Ad

Job change condition

Reach Sung Jinwoo level 90

Clear Hidden Story 6, The Mysterious Proctor

Clear Battlefield of Trials Floor 45

Reach 200,000 Total Power with Sung Jinwoo

Rewards

New Blessing Stone, Mana Powered Shield (Rare)

Blessing Stone Slot Expansion

Sung Jinwoo Costume, Luminous Night

Add Sweep Points

New growth feature for Blessing Stone and Skill Rune

Netmarble has added a new grade to the Blessing Stones and Skill Runes, Transcendent. Players can obtain them using a new growth system, Skill Research - Synthesis. One can only upgrade Legendary grade Blessing Stones and Skill Runes to obtain Transcendent ones.

Ad

The synthesis process also requires a new in-game item, Transcendent Stones. One can obtain Transcendent Stones from the Battlefield of Time Exchange Shop and Guild Exchange Shop and as rewards from the Power of Destruction game mode.

New Blessing Stone and Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions

The Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update introduces a new Blessing Stone to the meta, Mana Powered Shield. It is available in Rare, Heroic, Legendary, and Transcendent grades. Players can obtain it using the new Synthesis feature and from the Blessing Stone Premium and Lucky Chest Vol. 5.

Ad

The developers have also added a new boss Hobgoblin Leader to the Instance Dungeon and Poison-Toothed Giant Desert Centipede to the Encore Missions.

New growth system for Shadows

Netmarble has added a new growth system for SLA Shadows, Skill Level Up, in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update. Players can level up each Army of Shadow’s skill with this feature. However, one can upgrade the skill of Elite (up to a maximum of level 5) and Elite Knight grade Shadows (up to a maximum of level 10).

Ad

Leveling up skills requires Shadow Skill Scroll, which players can obtain through crafting and Gates. They require Mana Power Extract to upgrade Shadow Skills above Level 8.

Final Act of the Jeju Island Alliance Raid

Players can challenge the final boss of the Jeju Island Alliance Raid arc, Ant King, in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update. One must defeat the Queen Ant to challenge the latest boss.

New Sung Jinwoo weapon and Artifact

Ad

Stormbringer weapon (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble will release a new SSR Sung Jinwoo weapon, Stormbringer, on March 27, 2025. Players can obtain this Wind-type weapon by summoning it on the Custom Draw or Weapon Custom Draw banners.

Ad

Players can also acquire a new Solo Leveling Arise Artifact set, Spring Cherry Blossom, in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update. There are eight pieces of this Artifact, which one can obtain from the new Spring Outing event. Here are the details of the latest Artifact:

Spring Cherry Blossom

Artifact pieces Set effect Spring Willow Tree (head, shirt, gloves, and boots) 2 Set Effect: The user’s Critical Hit Rate increases by 8%.

4 Set Effect: The user’s Critical Hit damage increases by 32%. Gently Fluttering Cherry Blossoms (necklace, ring, earrings, bracelet) 2 Set Effect: Increases the user’s Arrack by 8% for 8 second(s) when landing a Critical Hit (Cooldown: 0.8 seconds.

4 Set Effect: The Attack Increase effect can now stack (limited to 6 instances max).

Ad

New costumes

New costumes in the March 13 update (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has added four new costumes in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update. Here is the list:

Ad

Precision: Goto Ryuji (purchase from the in-game shop)

Goto Ryuji (purchase from the in-game shop) Freedom: Thomas Anderson (get from the Hunter pass)

Thomas Anderson (get from the Hunter pass) Will (Chroma): Gina (get from the Spring Outing event)

Gina (get from the Spring Outing event) Luminous Night: Sung Jinwoo (Can obtain by changing his job to The Monarch of Shadows: Adversary)

New Shadow, Secret Library, and Maximum Level and Activity Funds expansion

Netmarble has added a new Shadow, Beste, in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update. Its Shadow Authority increases the defense penetration of the entire team. They’ve also added the original story and Secret Library for Goto Ryuji.

Ad

Additionally, the developers have expanded the Sung Jinwoo maximum level from 100 to 120, Activity Funds from Tier 48 to Tier 50, and Gates maximum difficulty from 43 to 45.

Improvements and changes to the existing content in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update

Improvements and changes in the March 13 update (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the details of improvements and changes Netmarble made to the existing content in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update:

Ad

Custom Draw rate-up list

Netmarble has added Esil Radiru to the Custom Draw banner. Players can select her in the rate-up list to boost herdrop rate.

Skill Runes and Blessing Stones Refinement feature

Netmarble has added all existing Legendary Blessing Stones and Skill Runes to the Fusion menu. Players can select any unowned Blessing Stones and Skill Runes as refinement targets. One can get the selected item in refinement while using the fusion feature.

Ad

Players will get loyalty points if they don’t obtain the selected item. They will obtain the selected Blessing Stone or Skill Rune when the loyalty points reach 10.

Simulation Gate game mode

Netmarble has revamped the Simulation Gate, making it a seasonal game mode after the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update. The developers have also expanded the difficulty tiers from 15 to 30. They’ve also adjusted the recommended combat power, monster levels, and base scores.

Ad

The developers have also added new Code and protocol effects and expanded the amplification effects from 81 to 140. Simulation Gate also has a new Archive feature where players can view their records, and check the episodes, collections, and codes. They will get Dimensional Discs as rewards for unlocking each entry in the Archive.

New Challenges Chapters and Battle Tier Class expansion

Netmarble has added Chapters 36, 37, and 38 to the Challenges in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update. Players can obtain 10 Custom Draw Tickets by completing each challenge. The developers have also expanded the Battle Tier from 55 to 60.

Ad

New Gates reward list and crafting item

Players can obtain a new in-game item, Shadow Skill Scroll I and II as rewards by completing the Gates of 10 or higher difficulty level. Netmarble has also added Shadow Skill Scroll II and III to the crafting list.

In addition to the above, Netmarble has removed the Proof of the Storm from the Demon’s Castle Upper Floors and added it to the Spire of Transfiguration. The latest update also starts a new season of the Battlefield of Trials game mode that will be available until the next update.

Ad

System improvements and bug fixes in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update

Here are the details of system improvements and bug fixes in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update:

System improvements

Hunter Association Lobby and Guild Lobby interiors will be updated to match the event theme.

UI improvements to allow Hunters to view item acquisition paths at a glance in the item information popup.

Essence Stones will be rewarded upon the initial viewing of the Hunter Skill Guide.

The "Instant Enhancement" feature will be added, allowing Hunters to skip animations up to a certain stage when enhancing Artifacts.

The number of Mana-imbued Fabrics owned will now be displayed in the character costume/dye selection screen.

Expansion of certain Achievement categories, with new Achievements added for recent content.

Simulation Gate and Jeju Island Alliance Raid: Final Act-related medals will be added to Challenge Medals.

After the update, occasionally, a different Hunters Association staff member, instead of Seorin, may greet you at the information desk.

Ad

Bug fixes

Fixed the issue where the stat application range of certain Cores differed from the tooltip description. The Core Passive tooltips have been fixed based on the original core’s stat application rate for certain cores.

Fixed the issue where the advancement tier 3 effect of the Divine Quarterstaff did not function properly.

Fixed the issue where the initial pop-up window would not close upon logging in via the PC version.

Fixed the incorrect application of stat icons in the Hunters Management screen.

Fixed the issue in Power of Destruction where the boss's position would become misaligned when a Break occurred under certain conditions.

Fixed the issue in the Simulation Gate where the data recovery object would not appear upon entering the System Management zone under certain conditions.

Fixed the issue where Sung Jinwoo's hair model would sometimes disappear on the battle failure result screen.

Adjusted the crafting filter so that only craftable item types are displayed in the filter list.

Fixed the error where the red dot notification was incorrectly displayed in the Content and Hunters Association Lobby quick menus.

Fixed the issue where the Army of Shadows Skill section would sometimes be displayed incorrectly depending on the screen resolution.

Fixed the issue in Battlefield of Time where the combat power debuff was incorrectly displayed as 5 stacks when progressing with boss attribute formations.

Fixed the issue where Artifact effects equipped in the Artifact Preset were not applied under certain conditions.

Fixed the issue where users who joined a Guild during an active Guild season could acquire contribution points through Guild missions under certain conditions.

Ad

Players can check out this article for the balance adjustments to the Blessing Stones and Skill Runes in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback