All upcoming Solo Leveling Arise Blessing Stones and Skill Runes balance adjustments

Netmarble will adjust some Solo Leveling Arise Blessing Stones and Skill Runes in the forthcoming March 13 update. They posted a notice on the title’s official Netmarble forum detailing which in-game items will receive the buffs and debuffs. All Runes of Double Slash, Crushing Blow, Multistrike, Dagger Toss, and certain Runes of Mutilate and Death’s Dance will be receiving the aforementioned adjustments.

Additionally, Netmarble will adjust ten Blessing Stones in the forthcoming update. Here are further details about the upcoming adjustments.

All Solo Leveling Arise Blessing Stones adjustments in the forthcoming update

Blessing Stone adjustments in the forthcoming update (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the upcoming Solo Leveling Arise Blessing Stones balance adjustments:

1) Monarch’s Domain (Empowerment-type)

Before: Shadow’s Attack within the domain increases by 40%/60%/100%. The Shadow also deals damage equal to 100% of the value of the players’ Attack every second . This effect will be available for eight seconds.

Shadow’s Attack within the domain increases by 40%/60%/100%. The Shadow also deals damage equal to . This effect will be available for eight seconds. After: Shadow’s Attack within the domain increases by 40%/60%/100%. The Shadow also deals damage equal to 200%/300%/400% of the value of the players’ Attack every second. This effect will be available for eight seconds.

2) Advanced Dagger Technique (Empowerment-type)

Before: Attacking an enemy with 70% or less HP increases damage dealt by 5.6%/8.4%/14%.

Attacking an enemy with 70% or less HP After: Attacking an enemy with 70% or less HP increases damage dealt by 8%/12%/20%.

3) Chains of Blood (Empowerment-type)

Before: Increases attack damage equal to 12%/18%/30% of the players’ HP ratio and decreases the damage by 10%.

and decreases the damage by 10%. After: Increases attack damage equal to 14%/22%/36% of the players’ HP ratio and decreases the damage by 10%.

4) Title: Wolf Assassin (Empowerment-type)

Before: Increases the damage dealt to normal monsters by 7.5%/12%/20%.

After: Increases the damage dealt to normal monsters by 11%/18%/28%.

5) Boss Slayer (Empowerment-type)

Before: Increases the damage dealt to bosses by 8%/12%/20% and the cooldown of Dash by 15%/20%/20%.

and the cooldown of Dash by 15%/20%/20%. After: Increases the damage dealt to bosses by 9%/14%/24% and the cooldown of Dash by 15%/20%/20%.

6) Assassin’s Proficiency (Empowerment-type)

Before: Increases basic attack damage by 7%/11%/16%.

After: Increases basic attack damage by 9%/14%/24%.

7) Swift Strike (Empowerment-type)

Before: Increases damage by 7%/11%/16% for five seconds upon using Extreme Evasion successfully. This effect cools down in 10 seconds.

for five seconds upon using Extreme Evasion successfully. This effect cools down in 10 seconds. After: Increases damage by 11%/18%/28% for five seconds upon using Extreme Evasion successfully. This effect cools down in 10 seconds.

8) Kandiaru’s Blessing (Empowerment-type)

Before: Increases maximum HP by 6%/10%/16%.

After: Increases maximum HP by 8%/12%/20%.

9) HP Extraction

Before: Restores 2%/3%/5% HP upon hitting Elite or higher monsters. This effect cools down in 30 seconds.

HP upon hitting Elite or higher monsters. This effect cools down in 30 seconds. After: Restores 2.4%/3.6%/6% HP upon hitting Elite or higher monsters. This effect cools down in 30 seconds.

10) Penalty Quest: Survival

Before: Increases defense by 20%/30%/45% upon successfully using Extreme Evasion five times.

upon successfully using Extreme Evasion five times. After: Increases defense by 26%/40%/60% successfully using Extreme Evasion five times.

All Solo Leveling Arise Skill Runes balance adjustments in the forthcoming update

Skill Runes adjustment in the forthcoming update (Image via Netmarble)

The table below shows the balance adjustment of Solo Leveling Arise Skill Runes in the March 13 update:

1) Double Slash

Rune Before After Full Moon Wheel MP Consumption: 100

Damage dealt to Normal Monsters increases by 45%/75%/120% MP Consumption: 80

Damage dealt to Boss or Elite monsters 45%/75%/120% Multiply MP Consumption: 50

Damage: 455%/498%/612% of Jinwoo’s Attack



When this skill hits an Elite or higher monster, there is a 25%/35%/50% chance that this skill’s cooldown will be reset (Cooldown: 0.5 second) MP Consumption: 30

Damage: 546%/598%/734% of Jinwoo’s Attack



When this skill hits an Elite or higher monster, there is a 50%/60%/70% chance that this skill’s cooldown will be reset (Cooldown: 0.5 second) Flame Slash MP Consumption: 100

Damage: 424%/ 567%/ 787% of Jinwoo’s Attack MP Consumption: 80

Damage: 551%/ 737%/ 1023% of Jinwoo’s Attack Whirlwind Rush MP Consumption: 100 MP Consumption: 80

2) Crushing Blow

Runes Before After Chained Break MP Consumption: 100 MP Consumption: 80 Enlightened Break MP Consumption: 100 MP Consumption: 80 Countering Break MP Consumption: 100 MP Consumption: 80 Ascension Break MP Consumption: 100 MP Consumption: 80

3) Multistrike

Rune Before After Rush MP Consumption: 100

Damage: 520%/655%/900% of Jinwoo’s Attack MP Consumption: 80

Damage: 624%/786%/1080% of Jinwoo’s Attack Percussion MP Consumption: 100

Damage: 628%/768%/947% of Jinwoo’s Attack MP Consumption: 80

Damage: 754%/922%/1136% of Jinwoo’s Attack Illusion MP Consumption: 100

Damage: 326%/454%/534% of Jinwoo’s Attack

Each time this skill hits, it increases Jinwoo’s damage by 2%/3%/4% (stacking up to 2/3/4 times) MP Consumption: 80

Damage: 391%/545%/641% of Jinwoo’s Attack

Each time this skill hits, it increases Jinwoo’s damage by 9%/10%/11% (stacking up to 2/3/4 times) Pummel MP Consumption: 50

Damage: 495%/705%/866% of Jinwoo’s Attack MP Consumption: 40

Damage: 545%/776%/953% of Jinwoo’s Attack

4) Dagger Toss

Runes Before After Detonation MP Consumption: 100

Damage per dagger: 97%/136%/177% of Jinwoo’s Attack



[Burn] Deals damage equal to 30%/50%/80% of Attack (stacking up to 1/2/3 times) MP Consumption: 80

Damage per dagger: 136%/190%/248% of Jinwoo’s Attack



[Burn] Deals damage equal to 50%/100%/150% of Attack (stacking up to 1/2/3 times) Electric Shock MP Consumption: 100 MP Consumption: 80 Ascension MP Consumption: 100

Damage: 500%/545%/622% of Jinwoo’s Attack MP Consumption: 80

Damage: 700%/763%/871% of Jinwoo’s Attack Bombardment MP Consumption: 100 MP Consumption: 80

5) Mutilate

Runes Before After Cold Storm Damage: 883%/1328%/1992% of Jinwoo’s Attack

[Frostbite] Deals damage equal to 150%/250%/400% of the user’s Attack Damage: 927%/1394%/2092% of Jinwoo’s Attack

[Frostbite] Deals damage equal to 250%/400%/600% of the user’s Attack

6) Death’s Dance

Runes Before After High-speed Rotation MP Consumption: 60

Damage: 220%/270%/350% of Jinwoo’s Attack MP Consumption: 40

Damage: 330%/405%/525% of Jinwoo’s Attack Eruption Damage: 663%/810%/977% of Jinwoo’s Attack Damage: 995%/1215%/1466% of Jinwoo’s Attack Wildfire Damage: 709%/978%/1318% of Jinwoo’s Attack

The damage increases by 20%/30%/50% when attacking enemies with their elemental weakness. Damage: 851%/1174%/1582% of Jinwoo’s Attack

The damage increases by 30%/40%/55% when attacking enemies with their elemental weakness.

That's all for the upcoming Blessing Stones and Skill Runes adjustment.

