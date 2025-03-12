All upcoming Solo Leveling Arise Blessing Stones and Skill Runes balance adjustments

Netmarble will adjust some Solo Leveling Arise Blessing Stones and Skill Runes in the forthcoming March 13 update. They posted a notice on the title’s official Netmarble forum detailing which in-game items will receive the buffs and debuffs. All Runes of Double Slash, Crushing Blow, Multistrike, Dagger Toss, and certain Runes of Mutilate and Death’s Dance will be receiving the aforementioned adjustments.
Additionally, Netmarble will adjust ten Blessing Stones in the forthcoming update. Here are further details about the upcoming adjustments.
All Solo Leveling Arise Blessing Stones adjustments in the forthcoming update
Here are the upcoming Solo Leveling Arise Blessing Stones balance adjustments:
1) Monarch’s Domain (Empowerment-type)
- Before: Shadow’s Attack within the domain increases by 40%/60%/100%. The Shadow also deals damage equal to 100% of the value of the players’ Attack every second. This effect will be available for eight seconds.
- After: Shadow’s Attack within the domain increases by 40%/60%/100%. The Shadow also deals damage equal to 200%/300%/400% of the value of the players’ Attack every second. This effect will be available for eight seconds.
2) Advanced Dagger Technique (Empowerment-type)
- Before: Attacking an enemy with 70% or less HP increases damage dealt by 5.6%/8.4%/14%.
- After: Attacking an enemy with 70% or less HP increases damage dealt by 8%/12%/20%.
3) Chains of Blood (Empowerment-type)
- Before: Increases attack damage equal to 12%/18%/30% of the players’ HP ratio and decreases the damage by 10%.
- After: Increases attack damage equal to 14%/22%/36% of the players’ HP ratio and decreases the damage by 10%.
4) Title: Wolf Assassin (Empowerment-type)
- Before: Increases the damage dealt to normal monsters by 7.5%/12%/20%.
- After: Increases the damage dealt to normal monsters by 11%/18%/28%.
5) Boss Slayer (Empowerment-type)
- Before: Increases the damage dealt to bosses by 8%/12%/20% and the cooldown of Dash by 15%/20%/20%.
- After: Increases the damage dealt to bosses by 9%/14%/24% and the cooldown of Dash by 15%/20%/20%.
6) Assassin’s Proficiency (Empowerment-type)
- Before: Increases basic attack damage by 7%/11%/16%.
- After: Increases basic attack damage by 9%/14%/24%.
7) Swift Strike (Empowerment-type)
- Before: Increases damage by 7%/11%/16% for five seconds upon using Extreme Evasion successfully. This effect cools down in 10 seconds.
- After: Increases damage by 11%/18%/28% for five seconds upon using Extreme Evasion successfully. This effect cools down in 10 seconds.
8) Kandiaru’s Blessing (Empowerment-type)
- Before: Increases maximum HP by 6%/10%/16%.
- After: Increases maximum HP by 8%/12%/20%.
9) HP Extraction
- Before: Restores 2%/3%/5% HP upon hitting Elite or higher monsters. This effect cools down in 30 seconds.
- After: Restores 2.4%/3.6%/6% HP upon hitting Elite or higher monsters. This effect cools down in 30 seconds.
10) Penalty Quest: Survival
- Before: Increases defense by 20%/30%/45% upon successfully using Extreme Evasion five times.
- After: Increases defense by 26%/40%/60% successfully using Extreme Evasion five times.
All Solo Leveling Arise Skill Runes balance adjustments in the forthcoming update
The table below shows the balance adjustment of Solo Leveling Arise Skill Runes in the March 13 update:
That's all for the upcoming Blessing Stones and Skill Runes adjustment.