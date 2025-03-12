  • home icon
All upcoming Solo Leveling Arise Blessing Stones and Skill Runes balance adjustments

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Mar 12, 2025 22:21 IST
Solo Leveling Arise
Details about the upcoming Blessing Stones and Skill Runes adjustments (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble will adjust some Solo Leveling Arise Blessing Stones and Skill Runes in the forthcoming March 13 update. They posted a notice on the title’s official Netmarble forum detailing which in-game items will receive the buffs and debuffs. All Runes of Double Slash, Crushing Blow, Multistrike, Dagger Toss, and certain Runes of Mutilate and Death’s Dance will be receiving the aforementioned adjustments.

Additionally, Netmarble will adjust ten Blessing Stones in the forthcoming update. Here are further details about the upcoming adjustments.

All Solo Leveling Arise Blessing Stones adjustments in the forthcoming update

Blessing Stone adjustments in the forthcoming update (Image via Netmarble)
Blessing Stone adjustments in the forthcoming update (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the upcoming Solo Leveling Arise Blessing Stones balance adjustments:

1) Monarch’s Domain (Empowerment-type)

  • Before: Shadow’s Attack within the domain increases by 40%/60%/100%. The Shadow also deals damage equal to 100% of the value of the players’ Attack every second. This effect will be available for eight seconds.
  • After: Shadow’s Attack within the domain increases by 40%/60%/100%. The Shadow also deals damage equal to 200%/300%/400% of the value of the players’ Attack every second. This effect will be available for eight seconds.

2) Advanced Dagger Technique (Empowerment-type)

  • Before: Attacking an enemy with 70% or less HP increases damage dealt by 5.6%/8.4%/14%.
  • After: Attacking an enemy with 70% or less HP increases damage dealt by 8%/12%/20%.

3) Chains of Blood (Empowerment-type)

  • Before: Increases attack damage equal to 12%/18%/30% of the players’ HP ratio and decreases the damage by 10%.
  • After: Increases attack damage equal to 14%/22%/36% of the players’ HP ratio and decreases the damage by 10%.

4) Title: Wolf Assassin (Empowerment-type)

  • Before: Increases the damage dealt to normal monsters by 7.5%/12%/20%.
  • After: Increases the damage dealt to normal monsters by 11%/18%/28%.
5) Boss Slayer (Empowerment-type)

  • Before: Increases the damage dealt to bosses by 8%/12%/20% and the cooldown of Dash by 15%/20%/20%.
  • After: Increases the damage dealt to bosses by 9%/14%/24% and the cooldown of Dash by 15%/20%/20%.

6) Assassin’s Proficiency (Empowerment-type)

  • Before: Increases basic attack damage by 7%/11%/16%.
  • After: Increases basic attack damage by 9%/14%/24%.

Also read: Solo Leveling Arise Weapons tier list

7) Swift Strike (Empowerment-type)

  • Before: Increases damage by 7%/11%/16% for five seconds upon using Extreme Evasion successfully. This effect cools down in 10 seconds.
  • After: Increases damage by 11%/18%/28% for five seconds upon using Extreme Evasion successfully. This effect cools down in 10 seconds.
8) Kandiaru’s Blessing (Empowerment-type)

  • Before: Increases maximum HP by 6%/10%/16%.
  • After: Increases maximum HP by 8%/12%/20%.

9) HP Extraction

  • Before: Restores 2%/3%/5% HP upon hitting Elite or higher monsters. This effect cools down in 30 seconds.
  • After: Restores 2.4%/3.6%/6% HP upon hitting Elite or higher monsters. This effect cools down in 30 seconds.

10) Penalty Quest: Survival

  • Before: Increases defense by 20%/30%/45% upon successfully using Extreme Evasion five times.
  • After: Increases defense by 26%/40%/60% successfully using Extreme Evasion five times.

Also read: SLA Hunters tier list

All Solo Leveling Arise Skill Runes balance adjustments in the forthcoming update

Skill Runes adjustment in the forthcoming update (Image via Netmarble)
Skill Runes adjustment in the forthcoming update (Image via Netmarble)

The table below shows the balance adjustment of Solo Leveling Arise Skill Runes in the March 13 update:

1) Double Slash

Rune

Before

After

Full Moon Wheel

MP Consumption: 100


Damage dealt to Normal Monsters increases by 45%/75%/120%

MP Consumption: 80


Damage dealt to Boss or Elite monsters 45%/75%/120%

Multiply

MP Consumption: 50


Damage: 455%/498%/612% of Jinwoo’s Attack



When this skill hits an Elite or higher monster, there is a 25%/35%/50% chance that this skill’s cooldown will be reset (Cooldown: 0.5 second)

MP Consumption: 30


Damage: 546%/598%/734% of Jinwoo’s Attack



When this skill hits an Elite or higher monster, there is a 50%/60%/70% chance that this skill’s cooldown will be reset (Cooldown: 0.5 second)

Flame Slash

MP Consumption: 100


Damage: 424%/ 567%/ 787% of Jinwoo’s Attack

MP Consumption: 80


Damage: 551%/ 737%/ 1023% of Jinwoo’s Attack

Whirlwind Rush

MP Consumption: 100

MP Consumption: 80

2) Crushing Blow

Runes

Before

After

Chained Break

MP Consumption: 100

MP Consumption: 80

Enlightened Break

MP Consumption: 100

MP Consumption: 80

Countering Break

MP Consumption: 100

MP Consumption: 80

Ascension Break

MP Consumption: 100

MP Consumption: 80

3) Multistrike

Rune

Before

After

Rush

MP Consumption: 100


Damage: 520%/655%/900% of Jinwoo’s Attack

MP Consumption: 80


Damage: 624%/786%/1080% of Jinwoo’s Attack

Percussion

MP Consumption: 100


Damage: 628%/768%/947% of Jinwoo’s Attack

MP Consumption: 80


Damage: 754%/922%/1136% of Jinwoo’s Attack

Illusion

MP Consumption: 100


Damage: 326%/454%/534% of Jinwoo’s Attack


Each time this skill hits, it increases Jinwoo’s damage by 2%/3%/4% (stacking up to 2/3/4 times)

MP Consumption: 80


Damage: 391%/545%/641% of Jinwoo’s Attack


Each time this skill hits, it increases Jinwoo’s damage by 9%/10%/11% (stacking up to 2/3/4 times)

Pummel

MP Consumption: 50


Damage: 495%/705%/866% of Jinwoo’s Attack

MP Consumption: 40


Damage: 545%/776%/953% of Jinwoo’s Attack

4) Dagger Toss

Runes

Before

After

Detonation

MP Consumption: 100


Damage per dagger: 97%/136%/177% of Jinwoo’s Attack



[Burn] Deals damage equal to 30%/50%/80% of Attack (stacking up to 1/2/3 times)

MP Consumption: 80


Damage per dagger: 136%/190%/248% of Jinwoo’s Attack



[Burn] Deals damage equal to 50%/100%/150% of Attack (stacking up to 1/2/3 times)

Electric Shock

MP Consumption: 100

MP Consumption: 80

Ascension

MP Consumption: 100


Damage: 500%/545%/622% of Jinwoo’s Attack

MP Consumption: 80


Damage: 700%/763%/871% of Jinwoo’s Attack

Bombardment

MP Consumption: 100

MP Consumption: 80

5) Mutilate

Runes

Before

After

Cold Storm

Damage: 883%/1328%/1992% of Jinwoo’s Attack


[Frostbite] Deals damage equal to 150%/250%/400% of the user’s Attack

Damage: 927%/1394%/2092% of Jinwoo’s Attack


[Frostbite] Deals damage equal to 250%/400%/600% of the user’s Attack

6) Death’s Dance

Runes

Before

After

High-speed Rotation

MP Consumption: 60


Damage: 220%/270%/350% of Jinwoo’s Attack

MP Consumption: 40


Damage: 330%/405%/525% of Jinwoo’s Attack

Eruption

Damage: 663%/810%/977% of Jinwoo’s Attack

Damage: 995%/1215%/1466% of Jinwoo’s Attack

Wildfire

Damage: 709%/978%/1318% of Jinwoo’s Attack


The damage increases by 20%/30%/50% when attacking enemies with their elemental weakness.

Damage: 851%/1174%/1582% of Jinwoo’s Attack


The damage increases by 30%/40%/55% when attacking enemies with their elemental weakness.

That's all for the upcoming Blessing Stones and Skill Runes adjustment.

