Solo Leveling Arise March 13 maintenance schedule and update content overview

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Mar 12, 2025 23:12 IST
Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update
Details about the maintenance schedule and content of the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has announced the details of the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update. As usual, the developers will close the game servers for several hours to roll out the latest content.

The upcoming update offers a new SSR hunter, a main story chapter, Sung Jinwoo Job, and more. It also features multiple time-limited events, offering an opportunity to earn various in-game items.

This article provides the maintenance schedule, compensation rewards, and an overview of the upcoming content in the SLA March 13 update.

Maintenance schedule for the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update

The server will close from March 12 at 23:50 till March 13, 2025, at 06:00 UTC+0. Players will be able to download the latest Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update content from their device’s respective app stores.

Netmarble will distribute some in-game items as compensation for closing the server for approximately six hours. Players must collect the compensation rewards within the period specified by the developers. Here are the details:

  • Reward Claim Period: After the maintenance on March 13 to March 14, 14:59 UTC+0
  • Compensation rewards: 500 ✕ Essence Stones, 2 ✕ Gate Keys, 15 ✕ Weapon Enhancement Gear II, and 1 ✕ 20% Diamond Discount Coupon
A complete update content overview of the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update

New content in the upcoming SLA update (Image via Netmarble)
New content in the upcoming SLA update (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the new content Netmarble will introduce in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update:

New content

  • New main story chapter
  • Final Act of the Global Cooperation Event - Jeju Island Alliance Raid
  • New Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions
  • New Hunter Archive Story and Secret Library

New growth element

  • New Sung Jinwoo Job Change
  • New Blessing Stone
  • New Shadow
  • New Shadow growth element: Shadow Skill Level Up
  • New Skill Rune & Blessing Stone growth element: Synthesis feature
  • Expansion to the maximum level & Activity Funds

New releases

  • New SSR Hunter, Goto Ryuji, and Exclusive Weapon
  • New Sung Jinwoo Weapon, SSR Stormbringer
  • New event Artifacts
  • New costume
Also read: Best artifacts for the SSR hunters

Events & Packages

  • Exciting Spring Outing! Check-In Gift
  • Exciting Spring Outing (Event Story, Mini Game, Boss Challenge, Daily Mission)
  • New Rate Up Celebration Special Dice
  • New Rate Up Celebration Growth Tournament
  • New packages

Other improvements

  • Balance adjustment (Skill Rune, Blessing Stone)
  • Skill Rune & Blessing Stone Refinement feature improvement
  • Simulation Gate regular season & improvement
  • Workshop of Brilliant Light - Deimos, the Commander of Transfiguration Proof of the Strong Feature
  • Battle Tier expansion
  • New challenges chapter
  • Other content improvements & changes
  • Other improvements & bug fixes
Interested players can check out this article for the details on upcoming the Blessing Stones and Skill Runes adjustments in SLA March 13 update.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
