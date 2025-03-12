Solo Leveling Arise March 13 maintenance schedule and update content overview

Netmarble has announced the details of the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update. As usual, the developers will close the game servers for several hours to roll out the latest content.

The upcoming update offers a new SSR hunter, a main story chapter, Sung Jinwoo Job, and more. It also features multiple time-limited events, offering an opportunity to earn various in-game items.

This article provides the maintenance schedule, compensation rewards, and an overview of the upcoming content in the SLA March 13 update.

Maintenance schedule for the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update

The server will close from March 12 at 23:50 till March 13, 2025, at 06:00 UTC+0. Players will be able to download the latest Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update content from their device’s respective app stores.

Netmarble will distribute some in-game items as compensation for closing the server for approximately six hours. Players must collect the compensation rewards within the period specified by the developers. Here are the details:

Reward Claim Period: After the maintenance on March 13 to March 14, 14:59 UTC+0

After the maintenance on March 13 to March 14, 14:59 UTC+0 Compensation rewards: 500 ✕ Essence Stones, 2 ✕ Gate Keys, 15 ✕ Weapon Enhancement Gear II, and 1 ✕ 20% Diamond Discount Coupon

A complete update content overview of the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update

New content in the upcoming SLA update (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the new content Netmarble will introduce in the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update:

New content

New main story chapter

Final Act of the Global Cooperation Event - Jeju Island Alliance Raid

New Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions

New Hunter Archive Story and Secret Library

New growth element

New Sung Jinwoo Job Change

New Blessing Stone

New Shadow

New Shadow growth element: Shadow Skill Level Up

New Skill Rune & Blessing Stone growth element: Synthesis feature

Expansion to the maximum level & Activity Funds

New releases

New SSR Hunter, Goto Ryuji, and Exclusive Weapon

New Sung Jinwoo Weapon, SSR Stormbringer

New event Artifacts

New costume

Events & Packages

Exciting Spring Outing! Check-In Gift

Exciting Spring Outing (Event Story, Mini Game, Boss Challenge, Daily Mission)

New Rate Up Celebration Special Dice

New Rate Up Celebration Growth Tournament

New packages

Other improvements

Balance adjustment (Skill Rune, Blessing Stone)

Skill Rune & Blessing Stone Refinement feature improvement

Simulation Gate regular season & improvement

Workshop of Brilliant Light - Deimos, the Commander of Transfiguration Proof of the Strong Feature

Battle Tier expansion

New challenges chapter

Other content improvements & changes

Other improvements & bug fixes

Interested players can check out this article for the details on upcoming the Blessing Stones and Skill Runes adjustments in SLA March 13 update.

