Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update: New character, Artifacts, content, events, and more

Netmarble has released plenty of new content in the latest Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update. This includes a new SSR Hunter, six new Artifacts, an Artifact Reforge system, Guild content, costumes for two hunters, and more. The update also features many events that players can participate in to win rewards. Furthermore, Netmarble has fixed some bugs and improved existing content with the update.

Here are all the details about the latest April 10, 2025, update in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update: New character and Exclusive Weapon

The latest character to debut in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update is SSR Seorin. She belongs to the Ranger class and uses the Water element. Seorin can also deal Break damage to the enemies with her skills. Her Exclusive Weapon is called Melody of Iron and Blood. It increases her HP and her missiles' damage.

Players can summon Seorin from her Rate Up Draw banner, Light and Darkness, which will be available from April 10, 2025, to May 8, 2025. Players can get her Exclusive Weapon by crafting and through events.

Players can check out this article for an overview of Seorin’s kit in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update: New Artifacts

Chaotic Wish Artifact set (Image via Netmarble)

Below is the list of six new Artifacts Netmarble introduced in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update:

Chaotic Brand (8-set Artifact): Increases the user’s Basic Skill damage, damage taken, and restores MP.

Increases the user’s Basic Skill damage, damage taken, and restores MP. Chaotic Desire (8-set Artifact): Increases the user’s and team members’ elemental damage.

Increases the user’s and team members’ elemental damage. Chaotic Origin (8-set Artifact): Increases the user’s attack, defense, and HP, and restores HP.

Increases the user’s attack, defense, and HP, and restores HP. Iron Will (4-set Artifact): Increases the user’s defense.

Increases the user’s defense. Destructive Instinct (4-set Artifact): Increases the damage of the user’s skills with the Break effect.

Increases the damage of the user’s skills with the Break effect. Shining Star (4-set effect): Increases the user’s or team member’s attack whenever they tag into the battlefield.

New content in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update

New content in the April 10 update (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the details of all the new content in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update:

Reverse Story

Netmarble has added Hidden Chapters 5 and 6 to the Reverse Story mode. Players can also challenge the Reverse Story stages in Hard mode in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update. One can unlock the hard mode after clearing Reverse Story Chapter 17 in Normal mode.

Artifact Reforge system

Netmarble has increased the Solo Leveling Arise Artifacts' maximum level to 85 for normal, 90 for rare, 95 for heroic, and 100 for Legendary rarity Artifacts. Additionally, the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update also introduced a new Artifact Reforge system in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update.

Players can enter the Artifact Enhancement category to access the Artifact Reforge system. They can modify Heroic and Legendary rarity Artifacts with levels from 70 to 78 (the conditions don’t include enhancement tier or status). One can’t forge normal, rare, and event-themed Artifacts with level 70 or below.

Gamers can reforge one Artifact only once – doing so won’t affect enhancement tier and status. Reforging requires Reforge Stones (must match the rank of Artifacts one wants to reforge) and Gold. One can obtain Reforge Stones by clearing Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions.

Guild content

Here is the new content in the Guild game mode in Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update:

All-Out Guild War

The Guilds compete with each other in the All-Out Guild War. Five Guilds will form one group and obtain the ranks based on the number of Guild Boss Rage counts. The Guild members can get rank and contribution rewards at the season’s end. Guilds with Rank D3 or higher are eligible to participate in the All-Out Guild War.

Adjustment to the Guild Boss progress and new Rage Rewards

Players can form a team of only six hunters per challenge, as opposed to the previous nine hunters. They can’t use the hunter already included for the existing challenge to the next. These restrictions don’t apply to the practice mode.

Netmarble has also reduced the Guild Boss weakness to three in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update. The developers will adjust the boss’s weak attributes in every update. They’ve also increased the rewards obtainable based on the Guild Boss Rage counts.

New costumes

New costumes for Seorin and Cha Hae-In in the April 10 update (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has added two new costumes in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update. One is Enchoes for Seorin, and the other is Roadster for Cha Hae-In. Players can get Enchoes at the in-game shop and Roadster from the Hunter Pass.

New additions to the Custom Draw Rate Up, Rate Up Draw, and Special Summons

Netmarble has added Tawata Kanae to the Custom Draw banner. Players can include her to the Rate Up list to boost her drop rate. Additionally, the developers have added the below-listed hunters and weapons to the Rate Up Draw and Special Summons list:

Thomas Andre

Shimizu Akari

Esil Radiru

Tawata Kanae

Fan of the Fire Dragon weapon

Stormbringer weapon

Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions Difficulty

The latest update has increased the difficulty tiers in the Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions game mode. Netmarble has expanded both game modes' difficulty tier to 30.

Gamers can access the next difficulty upon clearing Proof of the Strong content for each game mode, starting from tier 22. Whenever one defeats a boss with a specific difficulty, other bosses’ difficulties within the same content will unlock.

Players can obtain Reforge Stones (required to Reforge Artifacts) and new Artifacts by clearing stages higher than tier 21. Clearing stages after tier 21 will no longer drop Crimson Knight, Dragon Knight, High-ranking Demon, Holy, Skeleton, Behemoth, Red Eye, and Aquamarine Artifacts.

Netmarble has also added new rules to the bosses appearing in tier 26 and later. Players can access the Proof of the Strong feature after clearing tier 30.

New events in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update

Here is the list of new events in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update:

Events starting on April 10 and ending on May 8, 2025

Spring in the Air! Check-In Gift Event: Players can get several in-game items by logging in to the title during the event. Some major rewards from the event include SSR Hunter Events Weapon Selection Chesm Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design, and Mana Power Extract .

Players can get several in-game items by logging in to the title during the event. Some major rewards from the event include . Light and Darkness Seorin Growth Tournament: Players can complete missions to earn points and get various rewards. A Major reward from the event includes a Rate Up Hunter Exclusive Weapon Selection Chest .

Players can complete missions to earn points and get various rewards. A Major reward from the event includes . Seorin Rate Up Celebration! Lucky Wheel: Players can complete event missions to get Wheel Event Tickets. They can use the tickets to spin the wheel and obtain various rewards. The major rewards include Rate Up Hunter Exclusive Weapon Selection Chest and Rate Up Hunter Weapon Design Selection Chest.

Players can complete event missions to get Wheel Event Tickets. They can use the tickets to spin the wheel and obtain various rewards. The major rewards include Rate Up Hunter Exclusive Weapon Selection Chest and Rate Up Hunter Weapon Design Selection Chest. May’s Artifact Modification: Players can reset a Legendary Artifact with enhancement tier 5 or higher within the event period.

Players can reset a Legendary Artifact with enhancement tier 5 or higher within the event period. Loyalty Event: Players can earn loyalty by completing Point events to earn rewards. A major reward from the event includes the SSR Sung Jinwoo Event Weapon Selection Chest.

Points event

Collection Tournament: This event will be available from April 10 to May 8, 2025.

This event will be available from April 10 to May 8, 2025. Weapon Growth Challenge: This event will be available from April 10 to April 17, 2025.

This event will be available from April 10 to April 17, 2025. Gate Exploration Challenge: This event will be available from April 10 to April 24, 2025.

This event will be available from April 10 to April 24, 2025. Armor I Challenge: This event will be available from April 10 to April 24, 2025.

This event will be available from April 10 to April 24, 2025. Accessory I Challenge: This event will be available from May 1 to May 8, 2025.

Other events

Ice Witch and Alicia Blanche Rate Up Draw event: This event will be available from April 10 to May 24, 2025.

This event will be available from April 10 to May 24, 2025. Match Isla’s Card: Players can earn Event Loyalty Points and Hunter Growth Materials as rewards from the Match Isla’s Card event. It will be available from April 10 to April 24, 2025.

Upcoming events in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update

Here is the list of upcoming events in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update:

With Jian Rock, Paper, Scissors: This event will be available from April 24 to May 15, 2025.

This event will be available from April 24 to May 15, 2025. Aquamarine Ripples Meilin Fisher Rate Up Draw: This event will be available from April 24 to May 8, 2025.

Improvements and changes in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update

Here are the improvements and changes to the existing content in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update:

Goto Ryuji adjustment

Goto Ryuji in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has buffed the Advancement tier 5 effect of Goto Ryuji. Here are the details:

Before After adjustment Phantom’s Heavenly Hurricane, Reverse Tempest, and Storm Blade can be hit two more times, and each attack deals bonus damage equal to 10% of the skill’s damage dealt. Phantom’s Heavenly Hurricane, Reverse Tempest, and Storm Blade can be hit two more times, and each attack deals bonus damage equal to 10% of the skill’s damage dealt.

The usage count of Phantom's Heavenly Hurricane, Reverse Tempest, Storm Blade increased by two times.

The damage of the additional attack for [Phantom's Heavenly Hurricane, Reverse Tempest, Storm Blade] is applied as 10% of the first attack.

New Battlefield of Trials floors, Armory Slots, and Battlefield of Trials Challenge season

Netmarble has added new floors, 61 to 70, to the Battlefield of Trials in Player and Hunter mode. Additionally, the developers added new Armory Slots: Armory of Transcendence (1 to 6). Players can unlock them upon reaching Battle tier 45.

The developers have also increased the Battle tier from 60 to 70. Moreover, Netmarble has commenced a new season in the Battlefield of Trials game mode. It will be available until the next version.

Tier Expansion for the Workshop of Brilliant Light Difficulty Adjustment and Spire of Transfiguration Proof of the Strong

Netmarble has lowered the difficulty levels and combat stages of the Workshop of Brilliant Light in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update. The adjustment excludes Demons’ Castle Lower Floors (easy difficulty) and the Spire of Transfiguration (hard difficulty). The developers have also increased the Proof of the Strong difficulty tier from 10 to 20 tiers in the Spire of Transfiguration (hard difficulty).

Adjustment to the Battlefield of Time Season 9

Netmarble will apply the critical hit adjustment in the Battlefield of Time season 9 in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update. Here are the details:

The chance for the next attack to inflict a critical hit increases significantly if the first doesn’t hit critically.

The critical hit rate will reduce slightly if the players’ critical hit exceeds the limit.

Netmarble has slightly increased the monster’s health to adjust to the critical hit changes.

New Conquest Mission Feature in the Instance Dungeon, Encore Missions, and Workshop of Brilliant Light

Netmarble has added a new Conquest Mission Feature to the Instance Dungeon, Encore Missions, and Workshop of Brilliant Light game modes in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update. Players can get several rewards based on the accumulated clear counts in these game modes. The Conquest Mission resets every Thursday at 00:00 UTC+0.

Adjustment to the Simulation Gate game mode

Netmarble has made the following adjustments to the Simulation Gate game mode in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update:

Enhanced the effects of some Collections.

Increased Multithread and Upscaling protocols’ damage.

Adjusted the rewards obtained from choices in some Episode stages.

The recommended combat power for difficulties level 16 and higher will display lower than before.

Reduced the Monster attack power in difficulties level 23 and higher.

Removed a specific pattern of (Data) Kang Taeshik in Special Battle.

Increased the charge time of the break pattern used by [Data] Cha Hae-In in Special Battle.

In addition to the above, Netmarble has improved the UI for Crafting, Artifact, and in-game Battle Mission Trophy Display.

System improvements and bug fixes in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update

System Improvements in the April 10 update (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the details of system improvements and bug fixes in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update:

System improvements

In the Dispatch Mining Team, bulk dispatch will now prioritize older gates first.

A new keep summoning feature will be added to allow all Special Summons to be conducted at once.

Once a Special Summons is completed, its icon will no longer be displayed until the next Special Summons becomes available.

After obtaining a Core item, the item detail view will now display both the core options and core details.

The boss selection screen in Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions will be improved to show recommended attributes for each boss.

UI improvements will be made to the Skill Rune and Blessing Stone Synthesis menu, with filter and sort features added to the expanded Synthesis list view.

The damage of certain patterns used by the Story Stage Boss "Enchanting Apex Bedelia" will be reduced.

New Daily Growth Support subscription benefit for Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions multiplay will be enhanced, increasing the available multiplier from 10x to 20x.

Filter features and completion indicators will be added to the Hunter Archive, making it easier to track progress and identify unopened Secret Libraries.

Some in-game texts related to content unlock pop-ups will be improved.

The maximum Reputation Level will be increased.

Conditions for certain Proof of the Strong missions will be eased.

A Web Shop Discount Coupon will be added as a reward for reaching 150 points in Weekly Missions.

Bug fixes

Fixed the issue in Chapter 22 Side Story, Operation Commenced, where monsters and NPCs did not appear correctly.

Fixed the issue in the Battlefield of Time Esil Radiru stage where enemies would occasionally not appear after transitioning to Phase 2.

Fixed the issue where some monsters in the Battlefield of Time had abnormally low HP.

Fixed the issue in the Simulation Gate where activating the Upscaling protocol (2K/4K/8K) incorrectly reduced Amamiya Mirei’s basic skill cooldown.

Fixed the issue in the Simulation Gate where the HP increase effects from Upscaling and Multithread only increased max HP without adjusting the current HP.

Fixed the issue in the Simulation Gate where retrying after a forced exit due to a full party wipe would incorrectly restore all Hunters’ HP.

Fixed the issue where re-entering the Simulation Gate under specific conditions after exiting would trigger an error pop-up and force auto-calculation without retry.

Fixed the issue where Artifact effects assigned in a preset would not apply correctly in certain situations.

Fixed the issue where changing Sung Jinwoo's weapon in the stage formation screen would forcibly unequip his QTE Skill Rune.

Fixed the issue where an error pop-up would appear when changing Hunter Artifact slots via presets.

Fixed the intermittent issue where a Hunter could not be assigned to the first-party slot.

Fixed the issue where some Advancement effects and buff icons of Ryuji Goto’s exclusive weapon did not display.

Fixed missing Break effect text in Ryuji Goto’s ultimate skill "Devastate Prey."

Fixed the issue where the Proof of the Strong UI appeared on some result screens when playing Workshop of Brilliant Light Demons' Castle Upper Floors (Hard).

Fixed the issue where Hunter Pass experience is required for leveling after reaching Lv.MAX was incorrectly set to 101.

Fixed the issue with incorrect achievement conditions for Challenge Medals "Reliable Cooperator."

Fixed incorrect text in Hunter Previews and skill descriptions.

Fixed the issue where using the character reset button during certain Hunter Previews would cause input to be disabled or break progression.

Fixed the issue where the Silent Slash skill of Shadow Blades used an animation different from the skill description.

Fixed abnormal behavior in the skill preview of the Tusk skill "Claws of the Rampaging Fire Dragon."

Fixed a skill effect text error for SR Hunter Song Chiyul in certain languages.

That covers all details of the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update.

