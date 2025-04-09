Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update: Maintenance schedule, compensation and new content

A new Solo Leveling Arise update is set to be released globally. Netmarble will conduct closed server maintenance on April 10, 2025, to roll it out. Players can look forward to a new Reverse story chapter, Guild content, Artifact growth system, SSR hunter, events, Artifacts, and more. The developers will also improve some existing content with the forthcoming update.
Furthermore, players can get Essence Stones, Gate Keys, and other in-game items as compensation for the closed server maintenance. Let's look at the maintenance schedule and details about the compensation and new content.
Maintenance schedule and compensation rewards for the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update
The closed server maintenance rolling out the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update will start on April 9 at 23:50 and end on April 10, 2025, at 06:00 UTC+0. Players can download the update patch from the digital storefronts of their devices after the maintenance ends.
Since players won’t be able to log in during the maintenance, Netmarble will distribute several in-game items to them as compensation. Here are the details:
- Essence Stones x 500
- Gate Keys x 2
- Weapon Enhancement Gear x 15
- 20% Diamond Discount Coupon x 1
- Gold x 1,00,000 (for March Hunter Pass Exp-related issue)
The developers have also specified the claim period for the above rewards – after the maintenance of April 10 to April 11, 2025, at 14:59 UTC+0.
All upcoming content in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update
Here is the list of all the upcoming content in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10, 2025, update:
New content
- New Reverse Story Chapter and Hard Difficulty for Reverse Story game mode
- All-Out Guild War and Guild Boss Progress Renewal
- Expansion to the Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions game mode
- New Hunter Archive Story and Secret Library
- Artifact Reforge system
- New Weapon slot
- New SSR Hunter, Seorin, and her Exclusive Weapon
- New Artifacts (six)
- New Costume for Seorin
Events and Packages
- New Check-In Gift event: Spring in the Air!
- New Hunter Rate Up Celebration Lucky Wheel
- New Hunter Rate Up Celebration Growth Tournament
- Loyalty Points and Points Event
- May's Artifact Modification
- New Packages
- New benefits for the Hunters Association Premium Subscription
- New items for certain exchange shops
- Exchange limit and price adjustment for exchange shops
Other improvements
- Expansion of the maximum number of floors for the Battlefield of Trials game mode.
- Expansion to the Spire of Transfiguration Proof of the Strong tier in Workshop of Brilliant Light.
- Expansion to the Battle Tier.
- Battle Mission trophy display improvement.
- Other content improvements and changes.
- Other improvements and bug fixes.
That concludes our maintenance schedule, compensation, and new content details for the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise April 10, 2025, update.