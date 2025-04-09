Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update: Maintenance schedule, compensation and new content

A new Solo Leveling Arise update is set to be released globally. Netmarble will conduct closed server maintenance on April 10, 2025, to roll it out. Players can look forward to a new Reverse story chapter, Guild content, Artifact growth system, SSR hunter, events, Artifacts, and more. The developers will also improve some existing content with the forthcoming update.

Ad

Furthermore, players can get Essence Stones, Gate Keys, and other in-game items as compensation for the closed server maintenance. Let's look at the maintenance schedule and details about the compensation and new content.

Maintenance schedule and compensation rewards for the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update

These are the maintenance compensation rewards (Image via Netmarble)

The closed server maintenance rolling out the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update will start on April 9 at 23:50 and end on April 10, 2025, at 06:00 UTC+0. Players can download the update patch from the digital storefronts of their devices after the maintenance ends.

Ad

Trending

Since players won’t be able to log in during the maintenance, Netmarble will distribute several in-game items to them as compensation. Here are the details:

Essence Stones x 500

Gate Keys x 2

Weapon Enhancement Gear x 15

20% Diamond Discount Coupon x 1

Gold x 1,00,000 (for March Hunter Pass Exp-related issue)

The developers have also specified the claim period for the above rewards – after the maintenance of April 10 to April 11, 2025, at 14:59 UTC+0.

Also read: Seorin guide in Solo Leveling Arise

Ad

All upcoming content in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is the list of all the upcoming content in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10, 2025, update:

New content

New Reverse Story Chapter and Hard Difficulty for Reverse Story game mode

All-Out Guild War and Guild Boss Progress Renewal

Expansion to the Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions game mode

New Hunter Archive Story and Secret Library

Artifact Reforge system

New Weapon slot

New SSR Hunter, Seorin, and her Exclusive Weapon

New Artifacts (six)

New Costume for Seorin

Events and Packages

Ad

New Check-In Gift event: Spring in the Air!

New Hunter Rate Up Celebration Lucky Wheel

New Hunter Rate Up Celebration Growth Tournament

Loyalty Points and Points Event

May's Artifact Modification

New Packages

New benefits for the Hunters Association Premium Subscription

New items for certain exchange shops

Exchange limit and price adjustment for exchange shops

Also read: Upcoming Artifacts in the SLA April update

Other improvements

Expansion of the maximum number of floors for the Battlefield of Trials game mode.

Expansion to the Spire of Transfiguration Proof of the Strong tier in Workshop of Brilliant Light.

Expansion to the Battle Tier.

Battle Mission trophy display improvement.

Other content improvements and changes.

Other improvements and bug fixes.

Ad

That concludes our maintenance schedule, compensation, and new content details for the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise April 10, 2025, update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More