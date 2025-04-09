Solo Leveling Arise players can look forward to six upcoming Artifacts in the Solo Leveling Arise April update. Three will have eight pieces, while the rest will have four pieces. CM Prizm and CM Iron concluded a S.H.A.R.P. live on the title’s official YouTube channel on April 7, 2025, sharing an update on the upcoming content for the April update. They revealed these upcoming Solo Leveling Arise Artifacts to viewers as part of the revelation.

Here are the details about the upcoming Artifacts that CMs revealed in the latest Solo Leveling Arise S.H.A.R.P. livestream.

An overview of the upcoming Artifacts in the Solo Leveling Arise April update

Here are the details of the upcoming Artifacts in the Solo Leveling Arise April update:

1) Chaotic Wish (Full Body and Accessory set)

Chaotic Wish Artifact (Image via Netmarble)

Chaotic Wish is one of the upcoming Artifacts with three set effects. It is arriving in the Solo Leveling Arise April update. When the user uses their Ultimate Skill, the Artifact applies the Wish effect to the user and their team members. The Wish effect increases the Attack stat for several seconds.

The livestream only revealed the artifact two set-effect, which is as follows:

2-set effect: The Wish effect increases the attack stat by 8% for 10 seconds. It has a cooldown period of 25 seconds.

2) Chaotic Desire (Full Body and Accessory set)

Chaotic Desire Artifact (Image via Netmarble)

Chaotic Desire is among the upcoming Artifacts suitable for Breakers in Solo Leveling Arise. It triggers the Desire effect when the user’s attack with Break damage hits a target. Here are its set effects, as revealed in the S.H.A.R.P. livestream:

2-set effect: The Desire effect increases the user’s elemental damage by 0.5%. This effect can stack up to 20 times, has a cooldown period of 1.5 seconds, and remains active permanently on the battlefield.

The Desire effect increases the user’s elemental damage by 0.5%. This effect can stack up to 20 times, has a cooldown period of 1.5 seconds, and remains active permanently on the battlefield. 4-set effect: The Desire effect becomes Enhanced Desire after reaching two stacks. The Enhanced Desire effect increases the damage of attacks with the Break effect by 30%. It also buffs the user and team members' elemental damage by 20%. This effect remains permanently active on the battlefield.

The Desire effect becomes Enhanced Desire after reaching two stacks. The Enhanced Desire effect increases the damage of attacks with the Break effect by 30%. It also buffs the user and team members' elemental damage by 20%. This effect remains permanently active on the battlefield. 8-set effect: When the user attacks the enemies with elemental weaknesses, it increases the user’s Break effectiveness by 30%. The Enhanced Desire effect becomes Chaotic Desire. The Chaotic Desire effect increases the damage of the user’s skill with the Break effect by 50%. Additionally, it increases the elemental weaknesses of the user and team members by 40%.

3) Chaotic Brand (Full Body and Accessory set)

Chaotic Brand Artifact (Image via Netmarble)

Chaotic Brand is an upcoming Artifact with three set effects. It grants the Infamy effect to the user, buffing their Basic Skill. The livestream revealed only 2-set and 4-set effects of the Artifact.

Here are the details of its set effects:

2-set effect: The Infamy effect buffs Basic Skill damage by 1.5% (can stack up to 20 times). It also increases the user’s damage taken by 1% (can stack up to 20 times).

The Infamy effect buffs Basic Skill damage by 1.5% (can stack up to 20 times). It also increases the user’s damage taken by 1% (can stack up to 20 times). 4-set effect: The Infamy effect becomes Enhanced Infamy. The Enhanced Infamy effect increases the Basic Skill damage by 2.5% (can stack up to times). It also increases the user’s damage taken by 1% (can stack up to 20 times). These effects persist permanently on the battlefield. When the user uses Basic Skill, they recover 5% of their MP. This effect has a cooldown period of 30 seconds.

4) Destructive Instinct (Accessory set)

Destructive Instinct Artifact (Image via Netmarble)

This is a four-set Artifact set that will debut in the forthcoming April update. Here are its effects:

2-set effect: The damage of the user's skills with the Break effect increases by 30%.

The damage of the user's skills with the Break effect increases by 30%. 4-set effect: The skill damage increase effect rises to 60%.

5) Shining Star (Accessory set)

Shining Star Artifact (Image via Netmarble)

Shining Star is among the upcoming Artifacts in the Solo Leveling Arise with two set effects. Here are its details:

2-set effect: When the user or a team member tags in on the battlefield, it buffs their attack by 12%. This effect remains active for 10 seconds and cools down in 20.

When the user or a team member tags in on the battlefield, it buffs their attack by 12%. This effect remains active for 10 seconds and cools down in 20. 4-set effect: The attack increase effect rises to 12%, and the duration increases to 15 seconds.

6) Iron Will (Body set)

Iron Will Artifact (Image via Netmarble)

Iron Will is another upcoming Artifact in the Solo Leveling Arise April update with two set effects. Here are its details:

2-set effect: It increases the user’s defense by 8%.

It increases the user’s defense by 8%. 4-set effect: When the user uses Ultimate Skill, it buffs their defense by 5% (can stack up to five times).

That concludes our guide on the upcoming Artifacts in the Solo Leveling Arise April update.

