Solo Leveling Arise July 31, 2025, update: Maintenance schedule, compensation rewards, and new content

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jul 30, 2025 07:56 GMT
Solo Leveling Arise July
Details of the Solo Leveling Arise July 31, 2025, update (Image via Moon Active)

Solo Leveling Arise drops a new update on July 31, 2025, bringing new main story chapters, a Sung Jinwoo's job, a new Amplification System, and more. The update also brings a new game mode: The Architect’s Test, SSR hunter: Sung Jinah, a new Instance Dungeon, and Encore Missions bosses. Netmarble will also adjust some Sung Jinwoo weapons and support skills for some hunters.

Read on for details on the maintenance schedule, compensation rewards, and the list of all new content in the SLA July 31, 2025, update.

Maintenance schedule and compensation rewards for Solo Leveling Arise on the July 31, 2025, update

Compensation rewards (Image via Netmarble)
Compensation rewards (Image via Netmarble)

Maintenance for the Solo Leveling Arise July 31, 2025, update will start from July 30, at 11:50 pm and end on July 31, at 04:30 am UTC+0. Players can log in to the app only after the maintenance ends.

Netmarble will provide compensation rewards for this closed server maintenance. They include 500 ✕ Essence Stones, 2 ✕ Gate keys, 15 ✕ Weapon Enhancement Gear II, and 1 ✕ Diamond Discount Coupon 20%.

Players can claim the rewards from their in-game mailbox after the update drops. Note that they will remain available only till August 1, 2025. One won’t be able to receive the freebies if they don’t claim them within the specified date.

List of all new content in the Solo Leveling Arise July 31, 2025, update

Below is the list of all new content in the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise July 31, 2025, update

New content

  • Main Story new chapter and improvements
  • New Sung Jinwoo Job Change
  • Expansion of the maximum level and Activity Funds
  • Skill Research - Amplification system for Skill Runes and Blessing Stones
  • New bosses in Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions
  • New content, The Architect’s Test
  • Power of Destruction upper difficulty and improvements

New releases

  • New SSR Hunter Sung Jinah and her exclusive weapon
  • New Sung Jinwoo weapon
  • New Costumes
  • New Skill Rune
  • New Shadow

Events and Packages

  • Sparkling Summer Themed Event
  • Sizzling Summer! Check-In Gift
  • Sung Jinah Rate Up Celebration Lucky Capsule Event
  • New Hunter Growth Tournament Event
  • May’s Artifact Modification Event
  • Hunter Upgrade/Reset Event
  • New Packages
Other Improvements

  • Adjustment to some Sung Jinwoo weapons and hunters’ Support Skill.
  • New Hunters Association Mission.
  • Decreased difficulty for certain Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions and improvement.
  • Upper difficulty for Simulation Gate and balance adjustment.
  • Enchantment upper-grade material and New Enchantment material fusion. The enchantment material fusion is only available until the First Edition of Magic Crafting I (Heroic).
  • Workshop of Brilliant Light: The Distorted Sanctuary and Proof of the Strong tier expansion.
  • Gem Management convenience improvement.
  • New Refinement Ticket feature.
  • Formation and preset management feature improvement.
  • Other content improvements and changes.
  • Other improvements and bug fixes.
That concludes our guide for the upcoming Solo Leveling Arise July 31 update.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

