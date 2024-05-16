Solo Leveling Arise next banner release date, time, and countdown

You might be wondering when the next banner in Solo Leveling Arise will begin, which will give you a brand-new hunter to play with and grow your roster of characters. Unlike traditional gacha games, Arise follows a different method where there is a significant amount of time between two characters, allowing you to stockpile the Essence Stones.

Albeit that goes for only the new characters. We will see banner refreshes in between, where standard units will take the stage, allowing you to obtain them in rate-up if you want them. This process is unique for any gacha game as generally the ongoing patch gets divided into two parts where two brand-new limited characters make their debut.

That said, this is not the case for Netmarble's latest offering, and we will be receiving longer periods to save our resources.

This article will provide you with the time and date for the next banner in the game and also speculate on who will take the stage next.

The official release date and countdown for the next banner in Solo Leveling Arise

The current banner will end on May 29, 2024 (Image via Netmarble)

We will receive the next banner in the game on May 29, 2024. No specific time has been announced, but we can assume that it will most likely be around 3 AM (PT). This will potentially bring another set of Standard SSRs, as the next major update will be sometime in June 2024, according to the official roadmap for Solo Leveling Arise.

Safe to say, if you have obtained Hunter Cha and are now worrying about missing out on the next limited unit, you can put your thoughts to rest. The one-month gap between major updates allows for plenty of time to collect essential resources like Essence Stones and Gold so that you can start building your next Hunter ASAP.

Speculating who will be the next featured character in Solo Leveling Arise

Netmarble hasn't made any official announcement as to two who will get featured in the next banner. Given we received Baek's Silver Mane form and Emma Laurent alongside Cha Hae-In's long-running banner, it can be expected that another standard SSR character in Solo Leveling Arise will take their place.

There is a high chance that it can be the fiery mage, S-ranked hunter, Choi Jong-In. After all, he received his own banner after Cha Hae-In during the early access period of the game.