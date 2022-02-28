"I did that with my ex a few times": Twitch streamer Sonii discourages his viewers from committing to a casual relationship

Michael "Sonii" may have accidentally revealed the past casual relationship between him and his ex-girlfriend, YouTube streamer Valkyrae.

During his latest stream, Michael referenced his "ex" while discouraging a user from agreeing to a "Friends with Benefits" form of relationship. "Friends with Benefits" (FWB) is a casual form of relationship that contains intimacy without the actual dating part.

The streamer stated that he had previously been in a similar arrangement with an ex-girlfriend:

"I did that with my ex a few times..."

Sonii references his previous relationship to discourage his viewers from committing to a casual relationship

The streamer was discussing anime shows and potential partners to watch with when he mentioned his need for a "friend with benefits" for the same.

His announcement prompted one viewer to put forward their dislike for the arrangement. The streamer read the comment aloud and proceeded to address it on-stream:

"Friends with benefits is a bad idea, man."

The streamer, despite his earlier statement, agreed with the viewer's sentiments. He stated that this particular form of relationship was essentially a "terrible idea".

"Oh yeah, friends with benefits is a terrible idea, by the way."

Referencing the reason behind his agreement, Sonii mentioned his experience with an ex-girlfriend, with many fans inclined to think he meant Valkyrae. He stated that the ex-couple would occasionally find themselves in a similar casual arrangement, which eventually led to them getting back together.

Michael / SONII @sonii you will never see a more ridiculous rust clip than @Valkyrae trying to team-kill me for 25 seconds thinking I am an NPC. you will never see a more ridiculous rust clip than @Valkyrae trying to team-kill me for 25 seconds thinking I am an NPC. https://t.co/3WjDu0kEoH

Valkyrae and Sonii broke up after a 4-year-long relationship in January 2021, but occasionally sparked dating rumors.

"I did that with my ex a few times and that's why we got back together-"

The streamer immediately cut himself off at the end of the statement and let out an awkward laugh. Seemingly flustered, he appeared to have accidentally given up information that he didn't mean to.

He hurriedly reverted the discussion to the topic of anime, and did not provide any further information regarding his previous statement. He continued with his stream, asking the viewers to find the title of an anime show he seemed to have forgotten.

"Wait, what is it called? To your- I think 'To your eternity' is the one I'm thinking about."

Fans respond to Sonii's apparent slip-up about his relationship with Valkyrae

As the clip began circulating on Reddit, viewers couldn't help but question the reasoning behind the streamer's statements. Several viewers criticized him, considering the personal nature of the information he non-chalantly shared during the livestream. One user even compared his reaction to Kanye West's recent actions.

Rae and Sonii have been dating on and off for quite a few years now. The couple first broke up their four-year-long relationship in March 2020 but soon sparked dating rumors after being pictured at the same party in Las Vegas in June 2021.

