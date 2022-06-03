"Sony just turned on the money printer": Fans react to the news of Spider-Man Remastered coming to PC

PlayStation has made its PC ambitions clear as Spider-Man Remastered becomes the latest game set for release on PC. The new announcement made in June's State of Play has left fans in a state of excitement. While they have to wait for a little over two months to get their hands on the game, many have taken to social media to express their opinions. Some are simply ecstatic about trying the game out, while others gave their general thoughts about the announcement.

Released in 2018, the game received a remastered edition for the PS5 in 2020. It will become available to PC players on August 12, 2022, when Spider-Man Remastered releases along with its DLC. PlayStation had earlier informed players about their plans to make their games more accessible, and this seems to be a part of that process. The game will follow in the footsteps of the 2018 release of God of War which was released on PC in 2022. Suffice to say, the reactions are overwhelmingly positive as the game is one of the best on the PlayStation roster.

The PC community is excited about the upcoming Spider-Man Remastered

Several major announcements were made at the event. But few have created ripples like this one, as the 2018 release is an amazing title. Moreover, Sony has also announced that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be making its PC debut in fall 2022.

One player expressed that the Spider-Man series is one of the iconic ones in the PlayStation universe and comes second only to the God of War franchise. Once August arrives, two of the biggest games (that were once exclusive to the PlayStation) can be accessed more freely.

One poor Redditor was disappointed that Spider-Man Remastered was announced right after he bought a PS5 in 2022 to play the game. However, they will still be able to enjoy the other great titles that Sony puts out for the rest of the year.

Some were quite amazed that such a major announcement wasn't leaked. Other titles like Returnal (which is also rumored to be coming to PC) have been leaked by the community.

One fan is quite excited about the modding potential of the PC version of the game.

While several games have had rumors in the past about possible entry on PC, this wasn't among them. One fan is just glad that many have been proved wrong by PlayStation's announcements.

Some are surprised that PlayStation has taken so long to realize the potential profit they could make by releasing their games on PC. They believed that such a decision would result in significantly higher sales.

The announcement of Spider-Man Remastered coming to PC is the best surprise of the year for some Redditors.

Some can now understand why Sony had forecast massive revenue from the PC space in 2022. They believe that the upcoming game will sell really well as long as the port meets the necessary quality requirements.

Even those who have already completed the game on PlayStation are looking to pick it up on PC. They're also happy that this is a more recent release, unlike Unchartered Legacy of Thieves.

The additional news about Miles Morales has also excited one fan who never got to play it on their own device. Having played the game previously on their friend's PS4, they're now planning to purchase it on PC.

Sony's decision to make Spider-Man Remastered available on PC seems to be a positive one at the outset. Fans from all over the world have shown their enthusiasm over the decision, and it's quite likely that the game will be another hot seller. It remains to be seen what the quality of the PC port will be once August 12 arrives.

