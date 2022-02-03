When could Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves come to PC?

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is coming to PC in 2022, and that much has been confirmed. It can already be wishlisted on Steam and the Epic Games Store for future purchases. The only problem is that there is no confirmed release date for the PS5 title to hit the PC storefronts.

This will be a first for the Uncharted franchise, so the timing has to be perfect. Releasing on the same day as the PlayStation 5 version could harm sales, and there may be work to do yet on the PC port.

When can this all go down?

What is the future of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves on PC?

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves' delayed release on PC is not a trend that will change any time soon. At least, according to SIE's former CEO, Shawn Layden, when speaking with What's Up PlayStation. He doesn't think that PS5 and PC ports will ever happen on the same day.

That opinion may have changed at Sony, but that was his take from his time with the company. The question of “When” is an important one, though. The right time could be the early summertime, 2022.

February 2022 will also see the launch of the Uncharted film, and it typically can take a few months for a movie to go from the movie theatre to DVD/Blu-Ray.

With that in mind, it could be expected that Uncharted will hit shelves around June or July 2022. It would be a great marketing strategy to start talking about these simultaneously, in hopes that fans of the series both buy the movie and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves at the same time. They could be packaged together as well for more Nathan Drake action.

The PlayStation 5 version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves does come with a ticket to see the Uncharted movie, for a limited time at least, and this could be an extension of that marketing strategy.

It could also show up just before the Summer Sale on Steam or Epic Games Store, so by the time the sale begins, the game could go on sale at the perfect time for fans.

Of course, this is all conjecture, and nothing has been confirmed just yet. It’s a good idea for these games to come to PC eventually, but Sony will likely want to keep it exclusive for as long as possible to get as much money out of PlayStation 5 owners.

An absolutely gorgeous game, Uncharted is definitely coming to PC (Image via Naughty Dog)

In an interview with GQ, Jim Ryan, current CEO of SIE, said that it’s tough to break even on selling exclusive titles since the pool of that console owner is so low.

If Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves were to be released on both platforms at once, PlayStation 5 owners might not buy the console version, opting instead for the digital PC release. Thus, making it harder to break even on the console edition.

That line of thinking makes sense when it comes to delayed releases and why fans could see Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves on PC in a few months, likely in the June to July timeline.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar