Sony promises extensive gameplay reveal for Horizon II Forbidden West in the upcoming state of play

Sony recently announced a new State of Play to debut an extensive look at the upcoming PlayStation exclusive, Horizon II Forbidden West.

Back in 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive. Developed by Guerrilla Games, who back then was most well-known as the studio behind the first-person shooter Killzone series, Horizon Zero Dawn was their first crack at a third-person action-adventure series.

The game became a phenomenal hit and spawned an expansion, The Frozen Wilds. Horizon Zero Dawn later received a PC port in 2020, before Horizon II Forbidden West was announced.

Horizon II Forbidden West takes Aloy on a journey through the west coast

The sequel to the 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon II Forbidden West, was first teased back in June 2020, during the PlayStation 5 State of Play showcase. The announcement trailer showcased new mechanical beasts to tame and tribes to interact with. The game is, without question, one of the most anticipated upcoming PlayStation titles.

When Sony decided to skip E3 2021, speculation of a State of Play spread like wildfire. The speculation was confirmed recently with a PlayStation Blog post announcing the upcoming State of Play.

We are so excited to show you more of Horizon Forbidden West! This Thursday, May 27, join us on a very special journey into new and uncharted lands.



🏹 Find out more here: https://t.co/opJQFScC3M#HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/kZ6zcVM7ny — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) May 25, 2021

Mathijs de Jonge, the game director of Horizon II Forbidden West at Guerrilla Games, said:

During this State of Play, we will debut the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal! In this 20-minute exclusive segment, you’ll be seeing about 14 minutes of brand new in-game action featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5.

This reveal has been a true team effort and we’re very excited to show you what we have in store. Whether you’ve been with us and Aloy since Horizon Zero Dawn or are only just getting to know this incredible world, we want to share this huge milestone with you and cannot wait to see your favorite moments and reactions.

The State of Play is scheduled for 9 AM PDT / 5 PM BST / 6 PM CEST / 9:30 PM IST, on 27th May 2021, with the Horizon II Forbidden West gameplay revealed at 2 PM PDT / 10 PM BST / 11 PM CEST / 2:30 AM IST (28th May 2021). The entire State of Play event will be broadcast live on the PlayStation YouTube channel and on the PlayStation Twitch Channel.

PlayStation is also a partner to Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2021, and fans are keeping their fingers crossed for a look at other PlayStation games, such as God of War Ragnarok, which may have been delayed.

Thursday, our first look at the gameplay of Horizon Forbidden West! https://t.co/rdH4yQGMet — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 25, 2021

Fans are beyond excited to join Aloy on her journey to Horizon II Forbidden West.