Sony reveals top 10 most downloaded games on PlayStation Store for June 2023

The PlayStation Store charts results for June 2023 are here, and they are blazing hot. Sony has revealed a list of the most played games across the current PS consoles. The results are equally surprising and predictable. As expected, two of the biggest titles last month reign supreme and are followed by older games that are popular to this day or generally appeal to casual consumers.

There are two lists to gloss over, one from USA and Canada, while the other covers the entirety of Europe.

Which are the most downloaded PlayStation games for June 2023 in each region?

First, let's take a look at last month's best-sellers across the aging PlayStation 4. Note that Sony has not provided numbers for any of the games, only title names.

USA/Canada:

Diablo 4 Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 FIFA 23 EA Sports UFC 4 Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales NBA 2K23 Injustice 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Europe:

Minecraft FIFA 23 Diablo 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 F1 23 The Forest EA Sports UFC 4 Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K23

Unsurprisingly, Diablo 4 is in the top three for both regions. Unexpectedly, some of the biggest names ever, like Minecraft, RDR2, and GTA 5, continue to top the charts. Injustice 2 is also an odd one, as NetherRealms' superhero fighter was released in 2017. Perhaps this is thanks to the latest Mortal Kombat 1 craze?

UFC 4 is also a weird entry, as the game is a couple of years old. However, it is also the latest in the cage fighter series thus far.

The true mind-boggler is The Forest. The 2018 open-world game was largely popular on PC at launch. Its 2023 successor, Sons of the Forest, is also only on PC. So, how did this entry make it into the top 10? Our guess is as good as yours.

What about PlayStation 5 games?

The PlayStation 5 saw decent game sales in June. Expectedly, most titles that appear on this list are newer.

USA/Canada:

Diablo 4 Final Fantasy 16 Grand Theft Auto 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales EA Sports UFC 4 NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 MLB The Show Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Europe:

Diablo 4 Final Fantasy 16 F1 23 Grand Theft Auto 5 FIFA 23 Street Fighter 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cyberpunk 2077 NBA 2K23 Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Once again, the newest releases, like Diablo 4 and Final Fantasy 16, dominate the standings. Cyberpunk 2077's inclusion is also interesting.

Overall, all four lists highlight intriguing contrasts between USA/Canada and Europe. Sports games, while popular across all regions, seem to be favored slightly more in Europe, which is unsurprising. Miles Morales continuing to sell well could be a result of the latest Spider-Man movie.

