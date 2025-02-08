Helldivers 2 launched on February 8, 2024. Today marks the first anniversary of Liberty, Democracy, and Super Earth's resilience. However, celebrations are yet to get underway as the Illuminate have finally shown their autocratic intentions. They have struck a massive blow to Helldivers everywhere. Hundreds have been unable to coordinate with other Destroyers and have been left stranded in low orbit.

This is because the PlayStation Network was hit by a global outage, disrupting millions of players. The Illuminate intends to use every foul trick in the book to steal sweet Democracy from our hands (or perhaps it was Joel).

With the Merida Black Hole inching towards Super Earth, Helldivers are powerless to respond to this threat. Here's more from the community and how they feel about recent events.

Helldivers 2 community wants to "liberate" Sony HQ

Sweet Liberty, Meridia is on the move! (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

It's clear that with PSN down, a large portion of fellow Helldviers have been stranded in low orbit. They haven't been able to partake in educating the Illuminate in 'democratic values.' With each mission failed, the Merdia Black Hole inches closer to Super Earth. This has irked many players, more so since Helldivers 2 officially turned one today (February 8, 2025).

Despite a rocky start, Helldivers has evolved consistently over the last year. Patches and regular updates have made missions more entertaining. Warbonds, such as Servants of Freedom, have given players more ways to dish out Democracy. However, with the PSN down, things have come to a screeching halt.

Here is what a few fellow Helldivers had to say about the situation:

User @NoName109973955 suggests that liberating Sony HQ would be the smart thing to do if PSN servers are not back soon. Keep in mind that this is likely the work of the Illuminate. So if some liberating does occur, no citizens of Super Earth will be harmed in the process.

Another loyalist, @AnonymouslyGus, states that they have come undone due to this PSN issue.

It's sad to see loyal Helldivers not be able to fight the forces of tyranny, that, too, on the first anniversary of the game. Here are a few more reactions from fans and players from around the world:

It's clear that Helldivers 2 is down for the PlayStation, and it won't be long before the community's ire is once more drawn toward Sony. Nevertheless, based on the in-game count, there are still thousands of active Helldivers holding the line against the Illuminate and Automatons.

As it stands, servers are slowly coming back online for players, but it will be a while before things return to normal. In the meantime, our brave compatriots on PC (the author of this article included) will hold the line come what may.

Hopefully, by the time the sun rises in EST/PDT regions, the servers should be working at full capacity.

Not even the PSN issue can stop the spread of Managed democracy! (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

No doubt Joel, aka the "dungeon-master," will likely use this opportunity to rewrite the storyline and redirect the action in Helldivers 2. But come what may, we shall prevail. On a lighter note, here is information about the patch v1.002.101 and all the changes that were recently made.

Lastly, you may want to keep an eye out on the Automaton front as these metallic death-dealers are up to something. Reports suggest new unit types are in production. We may have won the battle for Chort Bay, but we're far from winning this galactic war. Stay vigilant fellow Helldivers, and remember, friendly fire isn't..

