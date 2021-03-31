Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, channel views, and more

Sunita Thapa Magar, popularly known by her YouTube channel, Sooneeta, is a renowned Free Fire esport athlete from Nepal. She represents Team Lava and is recognized for her incredible gameplay.

She also regularly creates content and streams the Battle Royale title. At present, she boasts a massive subscriber count of over 3.95 million. This article looks at her in-game stats and other details.

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Sooneeta has competed in 19713 squad games and has a win tally of 4540, retaining a win percentage of 23.03%. She has killed 46389 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.06.

The esport athlete has played 1876 duo matches and bettered her foes in 290 of them, converting to a win rate of 15.45%. In the process, she has bagged 3387 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.14.

The content creator has appeared in 881 solo games and has come out on top on 63 occasions, which comes down to a win ratio of 7.15%. With a K/D ratio of 1.68, she has 1371 frags.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has 432 squad matches to her name and has remained unbeaten in 87, corresponding to a win rate of 20.13%. She has accumulated 1366 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.96.

The internet star has played six duo games and has a single first-place finish for a win percentage of 16.66%. With 19 frags, she has a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Sooneeta (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sooneeta earns between $7.4k and $118.7k per month from YouTube. Meanwhile, her yearly income is estimated to be between $89k and $1.4 million.

Her YouTube channel and views

Sooneeta has been creating content on YouTube for quite a few years, with her oldest video dating back to September 2018. Currently, she has 653 videos on her channel and has garnered over 293.3 million views.

Readers can click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Her social media handles

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook page: Click here

Discord server: Click here

