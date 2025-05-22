Sorry—it’s time to end this thing: Honkai Star Rail Acheron's VA calls for end of strike

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has had multiple developments over the last few months, and the gaming community has been keeping a close eye on it. While most of the general public were initially on the side of the voice actors on strike, the tides have now seemed to turn. Every passing day, more community members disparage SAG-AFTRA and the strike, with certain voice actors joining the fray as well.

Previously, Genshin Impact Venti's VA Erika Harlacher-Stone accused SAG-AFTRA of sending threatening letters, mentioning that the strike had sucked for everyone.

Recently, Honkai Star Rail Acheron's English VA Allegra Clark has also spoken up about the strike. This is the first time any English voice actor from the Honkai Star Rail team directly addressed the adverse effects of the strike, and it comes in the light of both Trailblazers being recast following the game's 3.3 update.

Replying to a post on X that mentioned SAG-AFTRA being unwilling to take the "Last, Best, and FINAL offer" from the video game companies, Allegra stated:

"They made a cheeky little correction this morning to confirm that employers are holding to it, actually, sorry—it’s time to end this thing. AAA Productions are actively moving overseas because there’s no signed contract to work on. I f***ing hate it here."

She also went on to say that currently, SAG neither listened to its members nor helped them out in any way. She followed up her original post by mentioning,

"This is a strike where people are gleefully reporting each other to SAG for working NU. Where the idea of “NU actors who work NU during the strike may be denied membership in the future” is being thrown around in actor spaces. This shit is petty."

Allegra's post directly disapproving SAG-AFTRA's current stance was followed by Genshin Impact Capitano's EN VA making a post on X stating that all SAG members should be allowed to call a vote to end the strike.

With more and actors joining in to call out SAG-AFTRA's choices, it remains to be seen whether this will bring about any changes in the final outcome of the strike.

Has the SAG-AFTRA strike adversely affected any other Honkai Star Rail EN VAs?

Main characters Dan Heng and Himeko are still unvoiced in game (Image via HoYoverse)

The English voice actors for the two main protagonists of Honkai Star Rail — Trailblazers Stelle and Caelus — were recently replaced (along with the release of the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update). This came as a shock to most of the community, as the English voice work for these two characters were highly praised even by players who did not use the English dub.

As of now, Dan Heng and Himeko — two characters integral to the Honkai Star Rail plot — are still muted in game, leading to speculations regarding their replacement in the upcoming patches.

