"Sorry mommy": Pokimane fan gets unbanned for the most unexpected reason

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has banned and unbanned several users over the last few years. The Canadian streamer was skimming through her unban requests, and couldn't stop herself from "unbanning" a user who called her "mommy".

Pokimane denied several unban requests before stumbling upon a fan who goes by "sadlyiamstillalive". The user addressed her as "mommy" and apologized several times, which left the Twitch sensation in stitches.

The Canadian streamer failed to hold back her laughter and unbanned the user in a jiffy.

She said:

"I'm sorry I found it funny so I unbanned him. I'm sorry. Don't hate me. It was a meme. It was a good meme...C'mon!!"

In addition to this instance, the streamer has received some of the most bizarre unban requests over the last couple of years, which have made for really entertaining content.

Pokimane reacts to unban requests

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now. During her time on Twitch, she has sadly had to hand out scores of bans to her fans for their failure to use appropriate language and for inciting hatred.

The platform has made it possible for streamers to review their unban requests. And while it's not necessary to go over them, streamers including Pokimane have found it often makes for entertaining content.

The usual requests range from "my little brother did it" to "I was drunk", or "it was a dare", which results in a swift denial.

Most of the users are banned for using expletive language. However, unban requests, too, are more or less the same.

Pokimane was doing an unban review a couple of months ago and encountered a user who said:

"Okay I'm sorry unban me plsss. My life is the stream of Poki, I eat Pokimane, I sleep Pokimane, I wake up with Pokimane pls unban."

While Pokimane denied the request, she felt bad and requested the user to make another account.

Most of the other unban requests were a montage of viewers criticizing her Valorant playstyle or asking her to stop putting on makeup.

