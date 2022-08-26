Soul Hackers 2 boss guide: How to defeat Kaburagi

The Central Line is a lengthy maze dungeon in Soul Hackers 2 and is one of many complicated labyrinths. However, one of the first major boss battles awaits within, Kaburagi. An old ally of Arrow, Kaburagi refuses to let Ringo and her team pass and instead summons a pair of demons to halt the team’s progress.

What awaits is a relatively challenging boss battle in Soul Hackers 2, but with the right information and preparation, Kaburagi can be defeated easily enough. It’s an emotionally difficult time for Arrow, though, since Kaburagi initially took his life before Ringo brought him back.

Kaburagi stands in the party’s way to finding Mangetsu in Soul Hackers 2

Kaburagi will not be fighting alone. He is a Demon Summoner. This particular boss battle comes with the Femme Leanan Sidhe and Genma Kurama Tengu, both of which are difficult to overcome in their own right.

Below are each foe's elemental affinities and movesets, so players know exactly what to expect going into the battle.

Kaburagi’s elemental affinities

Physical: -

- Gunfire: -

- Fire: -

- Ice: Weak

Weak Electric: Resist

Resist Force: -

- Ruin: Block

Kaburagi’s moveset

Accelerate: Action count increases - can use two attacks a round

Action count increases - can use two attacks a round Unfair Game: Gunfire attack on one party member - can cause Defense Down

Gunfire attack on one party member - can cause Defense Down Fatal Roulette: Gunfire attack on one or two party members

Gunfire attack on one or two party members Electric Shot: Electric gunfire attack one party member

Electric gunfire attack one party member Overdrive Mode: Builds power, will unleash Execution next turn

Builds power, will unleash next turn Execution: Severe gunfire damage to the entire party

Severe gunfire damage to the entire party Summon: Summons one of his two demons to aid him in battle

Femme Leanan Sidhe’s elemental weaknesses

Physical: -

- Gunfire: -

- Fire: Weak

Weak Ice: Block

Block Electric: -

- Force: -

- Ruin: Block

Femme Leanan Sidhe’s attacks

Abyssal Veil: Weaknesses become guarded for one enemy

Weaknesses become guarded for one enemy Lullaby: Inflicts damage to the entire party - can inflict sleep

Inflicts damage to the entire party - can inflict sleep Media: Recovers some HP for all enemies

Genma Kurama Tengu’s elemental weaknesses

Physical: -

- Gunfire: Resist

Resist Fire: -

- Ice: -

- Electric: Weak

Weak Force: Drain

Drain Ruin: Block

Genma Kurama Tengu’s attacks

Arm Chopper: Physical damage to one party member

Physical damage to one party member Tarukaja: Grants attack up buff to an enemy

Grants attack up buff to an enemy Mazan: Force damage to the entire party

Players will want plenty of consumables before this battle, along with several party members having access to the Dia healing spell. It will be ideal if players can get all four members with Dia. Building for the above elemental weaknesses will be incredibly beneficial.

This lets players take advantage of Sabbath attacks to help keep those frustrating demons down. Kaburagi will summon them back when they are defeated, one at a time, in Soul Hackers 2.

Do open with as many Ice attacks on Kaburagi as possible because Leanan Sidhe can and will use Abyssal Veil on him. That will remove his weaknesses, slowing the fight down. Target as many enemy weaknesses as possible for that glorious Sabbath AOE attack.

Leanan Sidhe is the most important enemy to drop first, so defeat her, then focus on Kaburagi. The other demon is annoying but not enough to be a threat. When Kaburagi is defeated, all remaining demons are defeated.

At 75% health, this Soul Hackers 2 boss shows his true colors. Kaburagi decides to stop holding back and activate Overdrive Mode. This charges him up for a round so that he can devastate the party with Execution. Players will want to guard for this and ensure they are as topped up on health as possible. It’s going to hurt and hurt a lot.

He has to recover from this attack, giving the Soul Hackers 2 team time to recover and deal as much damage as possible. After this, he’ll resume his normal routine. Beware Execution, though. Focus on Leanan Sidhe, and resume pounding Kaburagi, and players will have him bested in no time.

Completing this battle also nets a Trophy/Achievement, A Long Farewell. When it comes to Soul Hackers 2, Kaburagi is the most demanding boss up until this point, but with knowledge of what he and his allies can do, he’s going to be just another chump dropped by Ringo, her team.

