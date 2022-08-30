Soul Hackers 2 fusion guide: 5 best Demons to recruit in the mid-game

While the early game demons in Soul Hackers 2 comprise levels 1-20 fusions, the mid-game will feature 20-45 demons. The difficulty of Soul Hackers 2 ramps up significantly, but thankfully, so does the power of demons. Players can take advantage of several Special Fusions, some of which are worth carrying through until the late game.

The demons in this list are based on several factors, including their elemental affinities, attacks they have access to, and what they bring to the party in terms of usefulness. There are a number of incredibly powerful demons in Soul Hackers 2 at this point, and here are five incredible mid-game options to try out.

Which are the best 20-45 level demons in Soul Hackers 2?

1) Kurama Tengu

Kurama Tengu, one of the Genma demons, is going to be incredibly useful at this point in the game. With a powerful physical attack, wind attacks, and support powers, he will remain useful throughout the remainder of the game.

Corkscrew deals medium physical damage to one foe and also offers Mazan for weak AoE Force damage. It also has Zanma for a medium Force strike. Should the party have a Force weak ally, Force Wall could temporarily put a stop to that.

There’s seldom a bad time for enemy debuffs, and Sukunda decreases the enemy parties’ Aim/Dodge for three turns. That’s going to really come in handy when bosses start hitting much harder.

Potential Fusions

Turbo Granny (Level 24) + Koppa Tengu (Level 17)

Asparas (Level 31) + Poltergeist (Level 1)

Jack o’Lantern (Level 20) + Bugs (Level 19)

Qing Long (Level 14) + Shiisaa (Level 22)

While Kurama Tengu features weakness to Electric and Ruin in Soul Hackers 2, he absorbs Force elemental attacks. He also resists Gunfire, making him a solid demon to have around in a pinch.

2) Leanan Sidhe

Leanan Sidhe is an incredible support demon in Soul Hackers 2. While there are quite a few healing options for demons, this one also packs useful, powerful attacks for multiple elements.

Media is a solid AOE heal, and Diarama will offer up a moderate heal to one target. Life Drain is their Almighty attack, and Lullaby is an instrumental Ruin attack to all foes.

It also has a decent chance of inflicting Sleep. Rounding out the kit is Bufula for a moderate amount of ice damage to 1 target.

Potential Fusions

Ippon-Datara (Level 29) + Halphas (Level 14)

Mokoi (Level 7) + Asparas (Level 31)

Pixie (Level 1) + Turbo Granny (Level 24)

Makami (Level 15) + Koppa Tengu (Level 17)

Her elemental affinities are pretty standard, offering weakness to Fire but reflecting Ice. She is an excellent support/debuffing enemy, thanks to heals and the Sleep ailment.

3) Hell Biker

With a look similar to Marvel’s Ghost Rider, Hell Biker is an incredibly powerful demon that shows up in the mid-game of Soul Hackers 2. This particular Rumor demon has a trio of very useful starting abilities.

Agilao offers medium Fire damage to one target, and Torpor Strike offers medium Physical damage to one target. However, Charge is a great buff that outshines these.

It sharply boosts the user’s next Physical/Gun attack and adds +1 Stack if they hit a weakness. He, like Jack Frost, also has Sabbath Healer to aid the party during a Sabbath stack up.

Potential Fusions

Mokoi (Level 7) + Rakshasa (Level 45)

Qing Long (Level 14) + Dakini (Level 41)

Melon Frost (Level 9) + Turbo Granny (Level 24)

Ippon-Datara (Level 29) + Dionysus (Level 39)

Hell Biker in Soul Hackers 2 has resistance to Fire. He’s weak to Gunfire, but he also reflects Force attacks, making it indispensable in certain situations.

4) Mothman

Mothman first shows up as an annoying foe that constantly shows up, drains the parties’ MP, and then flees. It serves as a hint to what Mothman can do in Soul Hackers. This is another demon with a wide variety of attacks that are going to be useful.

Spirit Drain is an Almighty attack that absorbs a foe’s MP, and Poison Breath is a Ruin AoE attack that has a medium chance of inflicting Poison on the enemy party.

The demon also unlocks Shock which deals 2-4 weak Electric shots at random enemies. When it comes to breath attacks, they’re perhaps best used on individual targets. It can also receive a passive Resist Fire buff, which is a fantastic ability.

Finally, what makes Mothman so great is that it has a Sabbath attack. If it’s in the party, Mothman can deal extra damage and drain a percentage of that as MP for the party.

Potential Fusions

Rakshasa (Level 45) + Mermaid (Level 10)

Dakini (Level 41) + Loa (Level 18)

Kurama Tengu (Level 21) + Inugami (Level 21)

Mothman is a bit on the fragile side, though. It has weaknesses to both Gunfire and Force. It has Resist to Electric and has standard elemental affinities. The Sabbath power and decent moveset make him worth recruiting in Soul Hackers 2.

5) Succubus

There are many moments in Soul Hackers 2 when the enemy party is going to be at a higher level than Ringo and her team. While that’s not an awful thing, Succubus, in addition to decent stats and resistance, is prepared for that eventuality.

Yashio Ori no Sake is a passive she receives, where status ailments she inflicts have a greater chance of working on enemies at a higher level. She also has Mabufula for medium AoE Ice damage. Then, there’s her default status ailment, High Pressure.

It deals weak Ruin damage and has a moderate chance of inflicting the Dread status ailment. Fusing her with plenty of status ailment Ruin skills is going to be a lot of fun.

Potential Fusions

Rakshasa (Level 45) + Mothman (Level 40)

Power (Level 48) + Asparas (Level 41)

When it comes to Succubus, she resists Fire and Ruin and absorbs Ice. The only drawback is that she’s weak to Electric, but the resistances she comes with make this choice worthwhile as a summoned demon in Soul Hackers 2.

