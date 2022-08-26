Soul Hackers 2 Gate Guardian guide: How to defeat Kishin Take-Minakata and unlock “A Long Farewell” achievement

Soul Hackers 2 contains a lot of tricky boss fights that can prove to be rather challenging to overcome, especially for those new to the Megaten franchise.

The latest Shin Megami Tensei spin-off developed by Atlus starts with its first Soul Matrix boss fight with Kishin Take-Minkata, whom quite a few in the community are having trouble defeating.

Players will encounter this enemy during their first visit to the Soul Matrix when they are tasked with navigating the first sector, which is dedicated to Arrow.

To continue the narrative and eliminate the source of Ringo’s condition, gamers will need to explore the area until they eventually encounter Kishin Take-Minakata, a Gate Guardian blocking players from the source.

Today’s guide will go over some of the weaknesses that the boss has in Soul Hackers 2 and an effective strategy that players can employ to take it down as efficiently as possible.

Gate Guardian Kishin Take-Minakata weaknesses and movesets in Soul Hackers 2

During the Soul Matrix encounter, Kishin Take-Minakata will not be the only enemy that players will have to face, as it will be accompanied by two Holy Cironnups as well. So there are three enemies that players will need to be very careful of in the encounter.

Below are the weaknesses and movesets for them both:

Kishin Take-Minakata

Weaknesses and Resistances:

Physical: -

Gunfire: -

Fire: Weak

Ice: -

Electric: Block

Force: Weak

Ruin: Block

Movesets:

Defense Kuzushi: Deals physical damage to one party member and can inflict Defense Down

Tarukaja: Increases attack for all enemies

Zio: Deals electric damage to one party member

Mazio: Deals electric damage to all party members

Holy Cironnup

Weaknesses and Resistances:

Physical: -

Gunfire: -

Fire: Weak

Ice: Resist

Electric: Weak

Force: -

Ruin: -

Movesets:

Dia: Restores HP to a teammate

Needle Shot: Deals gunfire damage to one party member

How to take down Kishin Take-Minakata easily in Soul Hackers 2

To be able to take down Kishin Take-Minakata as easily as possible in Soul Hackers 2, here are a few tips that players can abide by:

1) Staying stocked on supportive items

By the time players reach this Gate Guardian, they will have access to item shops as well as COMP upgrades. Hence, when it comes to some of the more difficult encounters in a Megaten title, players are required to always be prepared for the fight.

Stocking up on supporting items like healing beads and mana restoring items are key when it comes to the Kishin Take-Minakata fight.

2) Recruiting the right demons along the way

As players now know some of the strengths and weaknesses that the boss has, they will need to recruit the right demons for the job. There are a few demons that fans will be able to recruit in the Soul Matrix itself before reaching the boss, and it’s advised that they stock up on those who carry Fire and Force attacks to make use of the enemy's weakness and get Sabbath stacks.

Moreover, having a demon with Dia will also be beneficial for the fight, as players will not have to rely excessively on Beads for topping up the party.

Moreover, it’s also essential to make sure that the party does not have a member with Lightning weakness. Getting hit by a Zio or Mazio would be bad news otherwise.

3) Take out the Holy Cironnup as soon as they spawn

One incredibly annoying aspect of this encounter in Soul Hackers 2 is the spawning of two Holy Cironnups when Kishin Take-Minakata reaches around 60% HP. While they do not do much damage, they are bothersome because these demons use their Dia skills to heal Minakata.

This keeps extending the fight, and the boss’s constantly healing HP can soon become overwhelming to deal with if players start to run out of resources.

Focusing on bringing them down as soon as they spawn will make the fight significantly more straightforward, and with the right spell, they can be taken down with either one or two hits.

Once the two Holy Cironnups are dealt with, Soul Hackers 2 fans can once again focus on the boss and start exploiting its weaknesses.

Kishin Take-Minakata's special fusion and unlocking “A Long Farewell” achievement in Soul Hackers 2

Once the players have defeated the boss, they will have successfully obtained the “A Long Farewell” achievement in the game, along with unlocking the Kishin Take-Minakata special fusion at the Cirque du Goumaden.

