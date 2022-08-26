Soul Hackers 2 guide: What are Soul Levels?

Several new features are coming to the MegaTen franchise, thanks to Soul Hackers 2, such as Soul Levels. As a franchise not especially known for its social interaction, Soul Levels are a change of pace in things.

Ringo’s party members all have Soul Levels, which influence how deep they can go into the Soul Matrix, help in unlocking powerful skills, and much more. Here’s what players need to know about this new system and what it does in Soul Hackers 2.

Soul Hackers 2 offers new social feature called Soul Level

Ringo’s party members, Arrow, Milady, and Saizo, all have a Soul Level attached to them, which is visible in the main menu of the game. It is based on Ringo’s understanding and closeness to those particular characters.

How can Soul Levels be increased?

Soul Levels are not as complex as the various social links in the Persona games, but the feature is incredibly useful. As players hang out and chat with their party members, the Soul Level will go up by a particular amount; this varies from moment to moment. Additionally, Ringo’s answers in storyline conversations can increase Soul Levels in party members as well.

Ringo can also hang out with other party members around town and increase Soul Levels that way. This is done via Hangout Events, which take place at Bar Heidrun in Shinsando. Completing these will boost the ally's Soul Level that hangs out with Ringo.

What does increasing a party member’s Soul Level actually do?

Increasing Soul Levels is incredibly beneficial for the overall gameplay. It’s not just something that would give the player the occasional useful item. Instead, it offers tangible advantages that contribute to making the party more powerful.

In Soul Hackers 2, there’s a dungeon known as the Soul Matrix within the Aion base. Aion’s base, known as Axis, is where players can access these dungeons. They are tailored specifically for the three party members and are, in essence, a look inside the mind of these characters.

By exploring the Soul Matrix, players can unlock amazing new powers for their team (Image via Atlus)

The dungeons are small at first, but with higher Soul Levels, Ringo can unlock further areas for each character. Going deeper into the dungeons will unlock special Vision Quests for each character and will also be great places to level grind or complete side quests (Aion Orders).

Moreover, players can unlock powerful passive skills by increasing their Soul Levels and exploring the depths of the dungeons. Each time Ringo grows closer to a character and delves farther into the dungeon, that character can unlock a new passive ability.

Saizo can occasionally use an item without losing it. Milady has a passive that increases the stacks granted when exploiting Fire weakness, and Arrow has one for gunplay attacks as well. There are several important combat bonuses tied to this system, so it is worth exploring.

It's worthwhile to spend time getting to know party members (Image via Atlus)

Soul Levels in Soul Hackers 2 are not especially difficult to increase, either. Simply answer dialog choices in-line with that character’s personality, or take them out to the bar and level it up that way.

When exploring Soul Matrix dungeons, the game will also tell the player what the required Soul Level is for unlocking the next portion of the dungeon. Overall, it's a fun, new addition to the franchise, offering a new way to grow in power.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh