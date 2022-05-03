5 best Megami Tensei RPGs to check out before Soul Hackers 2 in 2022

Despite comparisons to Nintendo's Pokemon games, SEGA and ATLUS' Megami Tensei series of RPGs have managed to carve out their own niche. Spanning several generations of gaming platforms, the occult-themed turn-based games have been getting more attention of late, especially with the upcoming Soul Hackers 2 set for an August 2022 release.

Given the dropping of the MegaTen (short for Megami Tensei) label and the shift to a multiplatform release, ATLUS is going all out with this one. Considering the series' long history, it can be intimidating for fans trying to figure out where to start. So, here are the five best MegaTen games to prepare players for what's to come.

These Megami Tensei games are also some of the best JRPGs on their respective platforms

1) Shin Megami Tensei V

The latest entry in the series, also called SMTV, was released for Nintendo Switch last year. Featuring a brand new story in the post-apocalyptic series, it follows a high school student who turns into a god-being after fusing with a deity encountered in an alternate supernatural realm. What follows is one of the most ambitious SMT and Nintendo Switch games to date.

The use of Unreal Engine 4 has resulted in the best looking entry so far, while at the same time, it improves upon existing elements. More open areas, detailed animations, and new mechanics like Demon Essence and Magatsuhi Skills highlight the experience.

Typically, players will traverse the sandbox environments of the Da'at, engage in battle encounters and recruit/fuse new demons. It retains the series' punishing level of difficulty while offering the means to overcome those challenges in smart ways, like all good games do.

2) Persona 5 Royal

By far the most popular MegaTen RPG out right now, Royal is the enhanced version of 2017's Persona 5 for the PS3 and PS4. Like previous Persona games, it incorporates social sim and dungeon crawling into one package.

As part of the vigilante group Phantom Thieves, the protagonist Joker must venture out into the Metaverse to change malevolent hearts of adults by infiltrating their subconcious. To do this, they must manifest their psyche as Personas and take on several foes dubbed Shadows, inside dungeons called Palaces. Unlike previous games, these Palaces are handcrafted and filled with challenges from unique puzzles to stealth sections.

The gameplay is again turn-based and utilizes the One More combat system. Here, downing foes using critical hits or weakness exploits will grant a prompt for all team members to whale on the enemy for free hits. Taking a cue from Persona 1 and 2, players will once again be able to talk to and recruit Shadows.

Outside of battle, players explore a vibrant rendition of Tokyo, engaging in activities like attending school, studying and hanging out with friends. The latter raises relationships (called Confidants), which holds further combat benefits for party members. The Royal version includes many balances and tweaks to demons, as well as new story content involving two new characters.

3) Shin Megami Tensei IV & IV Apocalypse

Here are two 3DS RPGs in one spot, since they're two sides of the same coin. In other words, Apocalypse is an alternate timeline of IV. SMTIV follows the story of Flynn in the medieval kingdom of Mikado, hunting down the Black Samurai who is transforming the denizens into demons.

In Apocalypse, the demon hunter Nanasha is resurrected by the Celtic god Dagda and thrust into a great war between angels and demons. Players explore dungeons in 3D, with overworld demon spawns being a first for the series.

Combat is akin to Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne's Press Turn system. However, IV/Apocalypse also incorporates the Smirk mechanic, where exploiting enemy weakness causes characters to Smirk, granting boosted damage, shrugs off elemental weaknesses, and raises the chance of evasion.

However, this works both ways, with enemies also able to use the system. Throughout the adventure, players will encounter unique NPCs, take on quests, and create new powerful demons via the Cathedral of Shadows. Taken as a whole, it's one of the best games on the 3DS as well as one of the best mainline MegaTen RPGs.

4) Shin Megami Tensei: Digital Devil Saga

Released on the PS2 in 2004, Digital Devil Saga (DDS) did things a little differently to other RPG entries on the platform. It takes place in a world called the Junkyard, where multiple tribes fight for dominance and the groups eventually fall prey to a virus that turns them into demons.

As part of the Embryon tribe, the protogonist Serph and his friends must ascend to Nirvana by devouring other tribes. The series has always been steeped in religions and mythologies around the world; however, DDS focuses around concepts from Hinduism, such as names for bosses.

Players explore handcrafted dungeons and take on random encounters. Unlike the mainline SMT RPGs, there are no demons to recruit but standard MegaTen creatures still appear as foes. Serph and his team can each have different elemental strengths and weaknesses. New abilities are learned via the Mantra Grid, which requires players to spend Atma Points earned after each battle. Overall, it's a familiar yet fresh take on turn-based SMT battles.

5) Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux

Serving as a remaster of the 2009 Nintendo DS RPG, this Redux edition for the 3DS is the definitive way to experience Strange Journey. A mysterious phenomenon called Schwartzwelt has appeared over Antarctica and threatens to engulf the entire planet. Armed with a unique suit called the Demonica, a military team dives inside this anomaly only to be stranded inside a dimension where demons roam free.

Harkening back to the older SNES-era MegaTen RPGs, Strange Journey Redux is a first-person dungeon crawler. The new content includes animated cutscenes, voiced dialog, expanded stories, extra endings, new dungeons, and bosses.

Players will explore the sprawling labyrithine floors of several dungeons. Each packs a different theme and challenge, like floors that damage HP when walked over or panels that send the player in specific directions.

The Demonica allows communication with demonic creatures. This time, the new feature is the Demon Co-op system, which revolves around player allignment; depending on the narrative choices made throughout the story, players can change their allignment among law, chaos or neutral. Demon Co-op plays into this by allowing demons of the same allignment to auto-attack when targeting an enemy's weak point.

Of all the RPGs on this list, this one is the most intimidating entry but well-worth the struggle, thanks to its unique sci-fi take on the post-apocalyptic setting.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee