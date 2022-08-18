Soul Hackers 2 system guide: All PC requirements and graphics settings ahead of launch

Soul Hackers 2's official launch is right around the corner, and before the game finally goes live, it’s important to go over some of the system requirements that players will have to meet to optimally run the game.

The Shin Megami Tensei mainline spin-off will be dropping next week on August 26, 2022 and will launch on all major platforms, including PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One.

The title is highly anticipated by SMT fans, and with the early reviews already dropping in, it would seem that many in the community are rating it higher than Shin Megami Tensei 5 itself. SMT V was previously considered to be one of the most popular mainline launches in the franchise's history.

Soul Hackers 2 will also be featured in the upcoming Gamescom 2022 event by SEGA in Hall 9. Alongside the new SMT release, they will also be featuring Sonic Frontiers, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, and Humankind.

Soul Hackers 2 complete PC system requirements

The following are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Soul Hackers 2.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450, 1 GB or AMD Radeon HD 5770, 1 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450, 1 GB or AMD Radeon HD 5770, 1 GB DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 22 GB available space

22 GB available space Additional Notes: Low 1080p @ 30 FPS (80% Render Scale)

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 22 GB available space

22 GB available space Additional Notes: High 1080p @ 30 FPS (100% Render Scale)

Soul Hackers 2's system requirements are not too demanding, which honestly will not come as much of a surprise to Megaten fans. On minimum settings, players can just champion a system with either an Intel Core i5-3470 or an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 paired with a GeForce GTS 450 or a Radeon HD 5770.

Most standard PC setups (by today’s metric) will be able to run the game, and players will be able to try out the latest installment of “monster-fusing” fun once Soul Hackers 2 officially drops next week.

Moreover, for the recommended settings, players will either need to get their hands on an Intel Core i5-8600 or an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and pair it with either a GeForce GTX 760 or a Radeon HD 7870.

The basic RAM requirements will be the same for both, and the title will require a minimum of 8 GB to be able to run smoothly. As for disc space, the game will take up 22 GB. However, players should ensure that there is more space available on their drives than what is recommended.

When it comes to some of the core settings, the PC version will allow players to enable V-sync, ambient occlusion, shadow quality, render scale, as well as anti-aliasing, and more to make the most of the graphical fidelity.

