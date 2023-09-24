At the Asian Games 2023's League of Legends tournament, Group A's first match pits South Korea head-to-head with Hong Kong on September 25. The stakes are quite high since only one team in each group will advance to the playoffs. The qualifying team will be determined after each contender plays twice in the best-of-one series. Group A's lineup comprises Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

Ahead of their upcoming match, it's important to take a look at recent outcomes and significant stats for the League of Legends teams of Hong Kong and South Korea.

South Korea vs. Hong Kong League of Legends Asian Games 2023: Head-to-head, live stream details, and more

Prediction

The gold medal at the League of Legends tournament in the upcoming Asian Games 2023 is expected to go to Team South Korea or possibly Team China. Dominated by elite LoL esports teams, including T1, JD Gaming, and Gen.G Esports, South Korea's team boasts impressive players.

After a standout showing in the LCK 2023 Spring Split and a second-place finish, T1's Zeus, Faker, and Keria have been selected to compete globally. Ace mid-laner Chovy, hailing from the victorious LCK team, will be competing alongside Faker. Meanwhile, two-time champions of the LPL, JD Gaming, dominated the stage at MSI 2023. As a result, their jungler Kanavi and botlaner Ruler were included in the South Korean lineup.

The potential for a gold medal is within reach if the team meshes well. It's a rare opportunity to observe the legendary squad in action, if only for a brief span.

Meanwhile, the skill level of Team Hong Kong in League of Legends is a mystery. But YSKM, their top lane player, is a prominent member of the LPL's Invictus Gaming team. Interestingly enough, the jungler, mid-laner, ADC, support player, and their coach all hail from PCS' FRANK Esports and landed 4th place in the summer split.

It is possible that Hong Kong might pull off an underdog upset and win the game if they play the best League of Legends. Nevertheless, South Korea remains the favored team and should easily secure the best-of-one match.

Head-to-head

South Korea and Hong Kong teams will be facing off against each other for the first time in League of Legends esports.

Asian Games 2023 rosters

South Korea

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Kanavi

: Kanavi Mid : Faker

: Faker Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support : Keria

: Keria Coach: kkOma

Hong Kong

Top : YSKM

: YSKM Top : Solokill

: Solokill Jungle : KennyChan

: KennyChan Mid : Medzz

: Medzz ADC : MnM

: MnM Support : Kaiwing

: Kaiwing Coach: Skywalk

Livestream details

The Asian Games 2023's LoL matchup between South Korea and Hong Kong will take place on September 24 at 6 pm PT/ September 25 at 6:30 am IST. Interested viewers can head over to the following websites to catch the game live:

China : CCTV, Billibilli

: CCTV, Billibilli Korea TV : AfreecaTV

: AfreecaTV India : SonyLiv

: SonyLiv Vietnam: ThapcamTV

However, some websites may require a VPN or registration to watch the live stream.

