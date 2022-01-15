Twitch streamer Spaceboy shockingly reveals he has been dealing with a stalker for more than a year

Twitch star Spaceboy recently revealed that he has been dealing with a stalker for more than a year now. The stalker has been harassing him over Twitter DMs and will not stop even after multiple requests from him.

Later, he found out that the stalker had been doing the same to other members of the community as well. The Twitch star made this news public because he wants to protect his community from people like them.

"Over the last few days I've become aware that EccentricSapphire has developed a concerning obsession with not only myself, but members of my community. It is my opinion that this person needs psychiatric intervention."

"I'm making this post in an effort to get them to back the f**k off" Spaceboy on his stalker situation

The Twitch star also revealed the images of the chats they have had and confessed that it was the only way of communication between the two except for an unbanned chat request from EccentricSapphire.

Here is what Spaceboy had to say about protecting his community:

"I told her to never make any attempt to contact me, and to stop lying to and harassing people within my community. I don't really know what the fuck to say beyond this other than I hope this person fucks off and leaves myself and my people alone. I'm safe, and I will make damn sure that my people are protected."

Spaceboy also found out that another mod was facing the same problem as he was. The moderator claimed that he was being harassed by the stalker as well and had to deal with her obsession with him for a long time.

"Initially I looked into her complaints regarding harassment from another moderator, and found that he was also a target of her obsession and her claims of "harassment and intimidation" were that he was "copying her," trying to outshine her as mod, and "emoting in chat like she does.""

Spaceboy @imaSpaceboy i have them blocked on everything and have just screenshot/recorded everything they've sent me on burners, other platforms, etc



only updating because they've predictably started sending similar messages to friends, which was the main reason i made the original post back in 2020 i have them blocked on everything and have just screenshot/recorded everything they've sent me on burners, other platforms, etconly updating because they've predictably started sending similar messages to friends, which was the main reason i made the original post back in 2020

This is how fans reacted to the news:

MrsStash @MrsStash_ @imaSpaceboy I’m so sorry you’re still dealing with this, dude. Best wishes to you and hopefully this gets resolved. @imaSpaceboy I’m so sorry you’re still dealing with this, dude. Best wishes to you and hopefully this gets resolved.

maybe: Keenan @xcomatv @imaSpaceboy Bruh this is cringe af. I’m sorry you gotta deal with it. I read the logs and that’s depressing af. Everybody involved was mad patient with that person. @imaSpaceboy Bruh this is cringe af. I’m sorry you gotta deal with it. I read the logs and that’s depressing af. Everybody involved was mad patient with that person.

Paul Losavitch @_alkaloid_ @imaSpaceboy That has got to be one of the most exhausting human beings anyone has ever had the displeasure of conversing with. Jesus Christ. @imaSpaceboy That has got to be one of the most exhausting human beings anyone has ever had the displeasure of conversing with. Jesus Christ.

Ryno (Taylors Version) @xXRynocerosXx @imaSpaceboy I’m sorry to hear that you and anyone else that’s dealing with this, is still dealing with it more than 1.5 years later! Fingers crossed this all gets sorted soon! Stay safe everyone! Sending lots of love and well wishes to all involved on this end of the scale. @imaSpaceboy I’m sorry to hear that you and anyone else that’s dealing with this, is still dealing with it more than 1.5 years later! Fingers crossed this all gets sorted soon! Stay safe everyone! Sending lots of love and well wishes to all involved on this end of the scale. ❤️❤️

Fans were disheartened upon hearing the news and sent their condolences to him, as they could not believe how exhausting it must have been for him during the past few months.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider