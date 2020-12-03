Spanish Fortnite Streamer “Grefg” hits 660k concurrent viewers on Twitch, surpasses Ninja's record

During Fortnite’s Galactus event, Spanish Twitch streamer “Grefg” managed to garner a total of around 660k concurrent viewers on the platform.

This effectively broke the previous record of popular Fortnite streamer Ninja for the highest number of concurrent viewers on a stream. In March 2018, Ninja managed to garner around 635k concurrent viewers while streaming Fortnite on Twitch.

The record deals with streams that do not belong to tournament events, and Ninja broke it when he was playing Fortnite with celebrities including Drake, Travis Scott, and Juju Smith Schuster. Now, however, the record had been broken by a Spanish Twitch streamer.

Fortnite streamer “Grefg” breaks Ninja’s concurrent Twitch viewership record with 660k viewers

Grefg’s real name is David Cánovas Martínez, and he is a popular Fortnite streamer/YouTuber. In addition to Fortnite, Grefg also plays other games such as Minecraft, COD: Warzone, and Among Us. He currently has 5.1 million followers on Twitch and around 15.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

📢 If you streamed the Fortnite Nexus War event, and you want to be cautious about DMCA risk from the music in that event, consider exporting/downloading and then deleting any related VODs or Clips.



Please review our FAQ for any additional DMCA questions: https://t.co/tGiEMOsvHa — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 1, 2020

During the recent Fortnite Galactus event, various popular streamers had chosen to live stream the event for their viewers. This included Ninja, Clix, and a host of other popular streamers/gamers. The streamers who did so are under the risk of getting a DMCA notice, and Twitch recently posted on Twitter advising them to delete the VODs off the platform.

While Grefg was one of the streamers, he would be disappointed to find out that his record-breaking stream will have to be taken off the platform. This has not happened as of now, and the stream has garnered more than 6.1 million views on Twitch.

Bueno, pues esto es lo que me marca Twitch sobre el directo de hoy. No sé si han sido 660.000 en realidad, más, menos, mañana me confirmarán...



En cualquier caso se convierte en el directo más visto de mi vida y el record mundial de un streamer en Twitch.



No tengo palabras. 💜 pic.twitter.com/oxTixNgWAD — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) December 1, 2020

Upon breaking the record, Grefg took to Twitter and announced the momentous occasion. As already mentioned, Ninja’s record came from back in 2018 when he was playing Fortnite with celebrities.

On the other hand, Grefg’s stream did not feature any other personality and was basically his reaction to the Fortnite Galactus event, which lasted around 15 minutes. The stream itself was about four hours long and consisted of the streamer engaging with his fans for more than half the time.