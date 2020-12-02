Streamers who broadcasted the Fortnite Galactus live event could get a DMCA notice, warns Twitch

Recently, it was announced on Twitter that all Twitch streamers who streamed the Fortnite Galactus might get a DMCA notice due to the music used in the event.

Earlier today, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 came to an end after the Avengers were able to defeat Galactus in the “devourer of worlds” event. It saw Galactus throwing players off the helicarrier when Iron Man came in and gave a jetpack to everyone.

The event lasted merely 15 minutes and ended with Galactus getting destroyed with gamma rays. With innumerable top streamers live on the platform broadcasting the event, Twitch has announced that all of them are under the risk of getting DMCA notice due to the music played during the event.

Avengers getting ready for the galactus event pic.twitter.com/FPAzw4AA8D — Hamza Mallah (@HamzaMallah10) December 1, 2020

Fortnite Galactus live event: Streamers could get a DMCA notice

As one might have heard, Twitch has forced hundreds of streamers to delete their VODs from the platform. This is because most streamers inadvertently end up using music that they do not own the copyrights of. The owners in this situation have repeatedly been sending copyright claims to Twitch.

In response, the platform had announced that it would automatically take off the problematic content. However, it did not quite happen the same, as various streamers have received bans in the aftermath of the initial announcement.

Now, it seems that the Fortnite Galactus event is also under scrutiny, as the 15-minute event did include music that streamers don't personally own. As can be seen below, the official Twitch Support Twitter account posted a tweet explaining that streamers who streamed the Fortnite event might be at risk of getting DMCA a notice.

📢 If you streamed the Fortnite Nexus War event, and you want to be cautious about DMCA risk from the music in that event, consider exporting/downloading and then deleting any related VODs or Clips.



Please review our FAQ for any additional DMCA questions: https://t.co/tGiEMOsvHa — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 1, 2020

This includes top streamers such as Ninja, Tfue, TimTheTatman, Clix, and a host of other Fortnite streamers, who all wanted to play their part in stopping Galactus from eating the Zero Point. The post also suggested that streamers should download/export their videos and then delete it off Twitch.

Needless to say, most people were not pleased and said that it is Twitch’s responsibility to protect the content creators on the platform.

While the overall situation is surely bizarre, the DMCA scandal might not be “solved” in the coming days. Instead, streamers might have to learn to deal with the new “normal.”