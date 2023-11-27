The Special Analysis Zoom Lens is a new gadget in Genshin Impact that allows travelers to zoom while photographing. While this was initially introduced as an event gadget, the developer confirmed during the livestream that it would be given away as a reward after the event ends. Players can also take pictures inside domains and even move around while zooming in and out using the new item.

The Special Analysis Zoom Lens is also a part of Charlotte's exploration talent, allowing her to take photos uniquely. At any rate, the gadget is now up for grabs, and this article will guide you on how to use and get it in Genshin Impact.

How to use the Special Analysis Zoom Lens in Genshin Impact

Using the Special Analysis Zoom Lens is very simple. It is important to note that it works in two different ways. The first is to use it with the Special Kamera or the Kamera gadgets, and the other is with Charlotte.

In the first case, you need to equip both the Kamera gadget and the Zoom Lens. Activate the latter and switch to the former to take pictures, as demonstrated in the GIF above.

However, if you have Charlotte, you do not need the Kamera or Special Kamera. Simply activate the Zoom Lens and use the Steambird reporter's Elemental Skill. It will allow you to move freely and take photos from different angles while zooming in and out. In addition, you can capture images even inside domains using the Special Analysis Zoom Lens.

How to get Special Analysis Zoom Lens

Special Analysis Zoom Lens (Image via HoYoverse)

The Special Analysis Zoom Lens is an event gadget in Genshin Impact's Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event. You must first participate in the event and complete all the tasks to obtain the free item.

Once that is done, a new World Quest titled The Long-Failed "Graph Adversarial Technology..." will appear in your quest tab.

Meet up with Charlotte and Lepine-Pauline (Image via HoYoverse)

Start the quest and head to the Court of Fontaine to meet Lepine-Pauline and Charlotte. The entire mission is just an exchange of dialogues between the characters. As it turns out, Lepine-Pauline's research goes to waste because the report that inspired her to start the project was only a short story and not an actual incident.

At the end of the quest, Charlotte will give you the Special Analysis Zoom Lens as a gift. It is worth mentioning that this gadget will be obtainable even after Genshin Impact 4.2, so players who couldn't play the event do not need to worry.