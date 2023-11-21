The Day Six characteristics of entities in the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event are now available in Genshin Impact. You must take pictures of Legless Wild Non-Fish Creatures of Teyvat and submit those samples to Lepine-Pauline. This can be a bit tricky since there are a very limited number of entities that do not have legs and are not fish, but there is no need to worry.

This article will guide you to the best locations to get all 10 photographs of Legless Wild Non-Fish Creatures in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Legless Wild Non-Fish Creature locations

Take photographs of Legless Non-Fish Creatures (Image via HoYoverse)

There are only a few wild creatures in Genshin Impact that do not have legs and are not fish, and here is a list:

All Unagi types

Flying Serpent

Crystalfly

Below are the best locations to take pictures of Legless Wild Non-Fish Creatures:

Flying Serpent locations

Flying Serpent locations in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

To locate the Legless Wild Non-Fish Creatures, teleport to the City of the Deceased domain in the Sumeru Desert and jump into the hole that takes you further underground. On the last layer, you'll find one big Consecrated Flying Serpent accompanied by five smaller ones. They all qualify as Legless Wild Non-Fish Creatures in Genshin Impact.

More Flying Serpent locations (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also find a few more Flying Serpents near the Passage of Ghouls. Teleport to the waypoint near the Setekh Wenut boss and climb the rock above you. Next, head west and keep moving until you find a few serpents near the Weathered Obelisk puzzle. Get their pictures and move south to find a Consecrated Flying Serpent.

Unagi locations

Unagi in Watatsumi Island (Image via HoYoverse)

The Watatsumi Island in Inazuma is the best place to look for Unagi. You can find two different types of it in that place, both counting as legless wild non-fish creatures. Start by teleporting to the eastmost waypoint in Watatsumi Island and slowly head southwest. You can find 10 to 20 Unagi spawns peeking out of the sand.

Unagis behind Mouun Shrine (Image via HoYoverse)

Another great spot for finding Unagis is behind the Mouun Shrine. Teleport to the Statue of The Seven near the Sangonomiya Shrine and head southwest towards the shore, where you can find six Unagi spawns.

Crystalfly locations

Crystalflies in Windrise (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the best spots to take photographs of Crystalflies is in Windrise, Mondstadt. Teleport to the Statue of The Seven in this sub-area and turn around to find several of these creatures flying around the oak tree.

Once you have taken all 10 photographs and obtained the samples, head back to Fontaine and meet Lepine-Pauline to give them to her. As a reward for completion, you will get the following:

Primogems x60

Mora x30,000

Hero's Wit x3

Mystic Enhancement Material x6

This concludes the Genshin Impact Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event Day Six guide.