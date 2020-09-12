Create
Spellbreak battle royale PC official system requirements 

Spellbreak is a unique take on the battle royale genre (Image Credit: Proletariat, Inc)
Hrithik Raj
Modified 12 Sep 2020, 07:10 IST
Spellbreak is a brand new spell-casting battle royale game developed by Proletariat, Inc. The game was released on 3 September 2020 across all current-generation platforms including PC, PS4 and the Xbox One.

Spellbreak initially came out in 2019 as an alpha build. Since then, it has been through many development phases.

  • Pre-Alpha | June 1st, 2018 - February 11th, 2019
  • Closed Alpha | February 12th, 2019 - October 8th, 2019
  • Alpha testers got access to this phase a week prior on October 9th, 2019.
  • Closed Beta 1 | October 15th, 2019 - January 3rd, 2020
  • Closed Beta 2 | March 3rd, 2020 - July 20th, 2020

Spellbreak is a unique take on the battle royale genre, with elemental spells, additional buffs, items and much more. It is also one of the fastest-growing games on Twitch in terms of viewership.

Proletariat, Inc describes the game as:

Spellbreak is a multiplayer action-spellcasting game where you unleash your inner battlemage. Master elemental magic to fit your playstyle and cast powerful spell combinations to dominate other players across the Hollow Lands.
Image Credit: PlayStation
Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements required to run Spellbreak on PC.

Minimum system requirements

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 7, 8.1, or 10
  • Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400 CPU @ 2.70GHz (4 CPUs)
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT 640 or Radeon R7 GPU (984 MB Dedicated Memory, 4058 MB Shared)

Recommended system requirements

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 7, 8.1, or 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 2.8 GHz or equivalent
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 960 or Radeon R9 GPU

Published 12 Sep 2020, 07:10 IST
