Spellbreak is a brand new spell-casting battle royale game developed by Proletariat, Inc. The game was released on 3 September 2020 across all current-generation platforms including PC, PS4 and the Xbox One.
Spellbreak initially came out in 2019 as an alpha build. Since then, it has been through many development phases.
- Pre-Alpha | June 1st, 2018 - February 11th, 2019
- Closed Alpha | February 12th, 2019 - October 8th, 2019
- Alpha testers got access to this phase a week prior on October 9th, 2019.
- Closed Beta 1 | October 15th, 2019 - January 3rd, 2020
- Closed Beta 2 | March 3rd, 2020 - July 20th, 2020
Also read: Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake PC system requirements
Spellbreak is a unique take on the battle royale genre, with elemental spells, additional buffs, items and much more. It is also one of the fastest-growing games on Twitch in terms of viewership.
Proletariat, Inc describes the game as:
Spellbreak is a multiplayer action-spellcasting game where you unleash your inner battlemage. Master elemental magic to fit your playstyle and cast powerful spell combinations to dominate other players across the Hollow Lands.
Also read: Xbox Series X and Series S price in India officially announced
Spellbreak battle royale PC official system requirements
Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements required to run Spellbreak on PC.
Minimum system requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7, 8.1, or 10
- Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400 CPU @ 2.70GHz (4 CPUs)
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT 640 or Radeon R7 GPU (984 MB Dedicated Memory, 4058 MB Shared)
Recommended system requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7, 8.1, or 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5 2.8 GHz or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 960 or Radeon R9 GPU
Also read: Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake announced, to be released on 21st JanuaryPublished 12 Sep 2020, 07:10 IST