Spellbreak is a brand new spell-casting battle royale game developed by Proletariat, Inc. The game was released on 3 September 2020 across all current-generation platforms including PC, PS4 and the Xbox One.

Spellbreak initially came out in 2019 as an alpha build. Since then, it has been through many development phases.

Pre-Alpha | June 1st, 2018 - February 11th, 2019

Closed Alpha | February 12th, 2019 - October 8th, 2019

Alpha testers got access to this phase a week prior on October 9th, 2019.

Closed Beta 1 | October 15th, 2019 - January 3rd, 2020

Closed Beta 2 | March 3rd, 2020 - July 20th, 2020

Spellbreak is a unique take on the battle royale genre, with elemental spells, additional buffs, items and much more. It is also one of the fastest-growing games on Twitch in terms of viewership.

WOW. It's only been 5 days since launch and #Spellbreak already has:



🤩 2 MILLION PLAYERS

😵 been watched for 1.7 million hours on Twitch

🤯 enough spells cast to cause 7 billion damage



Huge thank you to all of you Breakers out in the Hollow Lands! pic.twitter.com/NOWnmKsnrr — Spellbreak (@PlaySpellbreak) September 8, 2020

Proletariat, Inc describes the game as:

Spellbreak is a multiplayer action-spellcasting game where you unleash your inner battlemage. Master elemental magic to fit your playstyle and cast powerful spell combinations to dominate other players across the Hollow Lands.

Spellbreak battle royale PC official system requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements required to run Spellbreak on PC.

Minimum system requirements

OS : 64-bit Windows 7, 8.1, or 10

: 64-bit Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 Processor : Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400 CPU @ 2.70GHz (4 CPUs)

: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400 CPU @ 2.70GHz (4 CPUs) Memory : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT 640 or Radeon R7 GPU (984 MB Dedicated Memory, 4058 MB Shared)

Recommended system requirements

OS : 64-bit Windows 7, 8.1, or 10

: 64-bit Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 Processor : Intel Core i5 2.8 GHz or equivalent

: Intel Core i5 2.8 GHz or equivalent Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 960 or Radeon R9 GPU

