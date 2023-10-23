Spider-Man 2: All Hunter Blinds location guide

Spider-Man 2 is the new game starring the Marvel hero that recently arrived on PlayStation. It has a very large open world, so the developers have filled the map with different challenges and collectibles for dedicated players who demand a challenge. In addition to the amount of costumes that can be obtained, there are other places that can offer collectibles and extra points, as is the case of the Hunter Blinds.

If you are a completionist, this guide is for you. We have compiled the location of each of the Hunter Blinds in the game.

Where are the Hunter Blinds in Spider-Man 2?

The Hunter Blinds are part of the side missions in Spider-Man 2. According to the plot, they are sentry posts that can be explored for information. Throughout the game, we find 11 of these posts located in different areas of the city.

To unlock these Hunter Blinds, you must complete the Bad Guys on the Block mission. This is when Peter discovers his stealth technology, and the new targets are activated. Here's where you can find each of them.

Harlem

Locations in Harlem (Image via Mapgenie)

Three motor pool blinds. One is located northwest and slightly south of the graveyard, another is also in the west, and the last one is in the center of Harlem.

Rewards (each location)

5 x Rare Tech Parts

150 x Tech Parts

1000 XP

Upper West Side

Upper West Side Hunter Blinds location (Image via Magenie)

Three Arsenal Blinds. They can be found in this Spider-Man 2 game in the east, slightly from the center of the district, while there is also another one in the west on the same level. The last Hunter Blind can be found in the northeast corner.

Rewards (each location)

5 x Rare Tech Parts

150 x Tech Parts

1000 XP

Financial District

Find the Hunter Blinds in these locations (Image via Mapgenie)

Three garden blinds. There is a Hunter Blind on the south side near the water, another one in the southeast a few blocks from the docks, and the last one is in the east near the bridge.

Rewards (each location)

5 x Rare Tech Parts

150 x Tech Parts

1000 XP

Downtown Brooklyn

Explore Brooklyn and find the answers you need (Image via Mapgenie)

Two Aviary Blinds. One is located in the northeast, while the other is slightly northwest of the district center.

Rewards (each location)

5 x Rare Tech Parts

150 x Tech Parts

1000 XP

Each Hunter Blind will have several enemies on patrol. Your main task will be to clear the locations by eliminating all your opponents. Then, you have to collect information from the electronic devices to unlock the so-called Hunter Bases.

You can use several strategies to confront them. One is to swing and attack your enemies from a distance. The other is to eliminate the drones and the snipers first to ensure greater safety of movement.

This was our guide to the Hunter Blinds locations. If you want to know more, check out our article on how to change costumes in Spider-Man 2.