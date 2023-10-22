How to change suits in Spider-Man 2?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 builds upon its predecessors, delivering familiar gameplay and progression elements. As was the case with the prior two games, both superheroes have access to a plethora of suits - with each offering both visual and gameplay changes. Swapping suits is thankfully quite seamless in the game, with almost no downtime between the swap.

Read on to learn more about how to change suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Note: Minor gameplay spoilers for Spider-Man 2 will follow. Reader discretion is advised.

When can players unlock suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Players can unlock Suits after a certain point in the campaign (Image via Insomniac Games)

Swapping suits is a rather easy affair, but it cannot be done until players complete the first mission against Sandman. After swinging around New York and helping its citizens, Peter will remark on his suit being too sandy.

This will prompt a new main quest, “Suit is Sandy” - in which he will have to head to the designated point and replace his suit. Next, simply open up the main menu and craft the Advanced Suit 2.0 to proceed.

How to swap suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Suits menu (Image via Insomniac Games)

From here on out, swapping suits is incredibly easy. Simply click the touch pad of your Dualsense controller to bring up the menu, and navigate to the Suits section. Next, make your selection and apply suit styles to further customize your choice.

Suits are swappable any time in-game, provided you have access to the menu (unavailable during cutscenes). Furthermore, there is no need to reload a save while swapping outfits.

What are the advantages of changing suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Suit styles in effect (Image via Insomniac Games)

Different suits offer different perks to both Peter and Miles. While certain options are simply color palette swaps, others offer a more radical change in the appearance of either character. These are purely aesthetic, with alternate outfits offered as a sort of an easter egg, referencing popular Spider-Man media - such as the movies and comic books.

Certain suits also offer gameplay changes, allowing for new abilities and perks that boost your combat proficiency whilst maintaining a fresh layer of depth.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released worldwide on October 20, 2023. This PlayStation 5-exclusive title is a sequel to 2020’s excellent Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, taking place 10 months after the events of the former.

Players take control of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they swing their way through Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan - fighting crime along the way. The game sets an excellent narrative, as both Spider-Men struggle to manage their personal lives and superhero alter-egos.

The game also introduces with it the threat of the infamous symbiote, Venom, as it slowly affects Peter’s mind and personality, threatening to tear the city apart.

For more news and updates on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.