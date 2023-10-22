Spider-Man 2 difficulty settings explained

The difficulty settings in Spider-Man 2 are an added challenge for players to overcome during their playthrough. In essence, the latest Insomniac Games' title is fairly straightforward, with no real difficulty to its gameplay. The option to tweak difficulties allows players to have one that is best suited to the kind of experience they are looking for in-game.

Having various difficulty settings is a common norm in games, especially AAA titles. They offer varying experiences for those who want to play the story in a relaxed manner or others who enjoy a challenge during their playthrough.

In this article, we look at all the available in-game difficulty settings in Spider-Man 2 and what they mean.

All Spider-Man 2 difficulty settings

There are four difficulty settings in the latest sequel. They are as follows:

Friendly Neighborhood - This is the easiest difficulty to play the game on and is meant for those who want to enjoy the story and keep the combat in the background. With this on, you can defeat enemies without breaking a sweat. Furthermore, you cannot be knocked out during combat as an added bonus.

The difficulty settings majorly focus on three factors in enemies - Aggressiveness, Damage, and Health.

Can you change the difficulty settings in Spider-Man 2?

Changing difficulty (Image via Insomniac Games)

You can change the difficulty at any time in-game. If you find that enemies are too easy to beat or are overwhelming to deal with, you can tweak the settings on the go.

Bring up the menu screen by clicking the Options button on your controller. Go to Settings and then the Gameplay section. You will see the Challenge Level section; tweak it as necessary.

Spider-Man 2 hidden difficulty option

Ultimate Difficulty option (Image via Insomniac Games)

While the base game provides you with four difficulty options, you will get a fifth one upon completing the main story of Spider-Man 2. You will then be able to restart another playthrough with the Ultimate Difficulty. This is not a New Game Plus mode, but rather, you will be replaying the game with the hardest available difficulty.

Spider-Man 2 difficulty trophy

While 2018 Spider-Man offered a trophy for completing the game in the hardest difficulty mode, Spider-Man 2 has no such awards for anyone looking to complete it in Ultimate Difficulty.