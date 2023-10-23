Much like its predecessors, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features numerous puzzles to interact with. While most are optional, a fair share of them are attached to the story's content. These unskippable puzzles are usually simple to deal with, requiring minor brainstorming to complete. One such puzzle you will come across is during the mission, “New Threads,” where you will be prompted to enter a password to access Doctor Connors' lab.

This guide explains more about the code and how to solve it.

Note: Spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Unlocking the secret room to Doctor Connors’ house in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Interacting with the toy keyboard (Image via Insomniac Games)

The New Threads mission for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will require you to go to Doctor Connors' house as Peter Parker. This takes place shortly after acquiring the symbiote suit.

After searching the building for Doctor Connors, players must head towards a curious-looking terminal with four interactive “keys.” This terminal is located behind a wooden cabinet.

The wooden cabinet containing the terminal (Image via Insomniac Games)

Whilst advancing to the area, a small keyboard can be found. This keyboard can be interacted with to play the Old Macdonald chime - which is the key to the lock itself.

The toy keyboard will play the exact sequence of notes needed to access the terminal.

The final result of the keys (Image via Insomniac Games)

Simply input the following combination into the terminal to unlock it:

Green (1)

Blue (2)

Red (3)

Purple (4)

Each color is followed by a die that depicts the number written in brackets beside it.

Doing so will unlock a secret passageway into which you will have to enter. Follow through and complete the mission.

Follow up to the New Threads mission in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Acquiring Connors' blood (Image via Insomniac Games)

Shortly after accessing the secret lab and obtaining a sample of Doctor Connor’s blood, Kraven’s Hunters will attempt an ambush. Peter is quick to react, as he takes them by surprise instead.

Facing off against the Hunters (Image via Insomniac games)

As the game switches player control to Miles, head to the fish market to track down Connors (and eliminate all Hunters standing in your way). Peter and Miles finally meet, and the Lizard (aka a transformed Doctor Connors) makes his appearance before ultimately being chased down by Kraven and his crew.

High-speed boat chase (Image via Insomniac Games)

A high-speed chase across the river and a few dozen destroyed motorboats later, Peter and Miles are able to thwart Kraven - but ultimately unable to catch the Lizard.

Peter becomes aggressive after acquiring the symbiote suit (Image via Insomniac Games)

Peter leaves, with Miles deeply troubled by his altered personality - a result of acquiring the symbiote suit.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released worldwide on October 20, 2023. The PlayStation 5 exclusive is a sequel to 2020’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, taking place 10 months after the events of the latter.