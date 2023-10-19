PS5 Slim release date and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle leaked

The release date for the PS5 Slim and a new Spider-Man 2 bundle for the console refresh has leaked for early next month. After being rumored for a while, Sony finally revealed the much-awaited Slim redesign for the PlayStation 5 earlier this month. The new version has many significant advantages over its predecessor, such as a significant reduction in volume and weight, and bumping up the storage to 1 TB instead of the original's 825 GB.

The release date for the PlayStation 5 Slim, along with one for a new bundle with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, has been leaked. Let's take a look at the details below.

When is PS5 Slim releasing?

According to a recent leak by the prominent industry insider Billbil-kun, the PS5 Slim is set to be released on November 10, 2023, in the United States and Japan, for both the standard and the digital editions.

The PS5 Slim Standard and the Digital Editions (Image via Sony)

The standard edition includes a detachable Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and is priced at $499, while the digital variant does not feature the disc drive and is instead priced at $449. Players can also purchase the disc drive separately for $79.99, as well as a vertical stand for $29.99.

According to Billbil-kun, several Japanese retailers, including American-entity Amazon, already have the PlayStation 5 Slim up for pre-order. The console's price for the different regions are as follows:

United States

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD

PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR

PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

U.K.

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP

PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY (includes tax)

PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)

While the console's power hasn't changed much, the redesign has noticeably increased the price. However, the standard edition will cost players the same as earlier.

PS5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle leaked: Release date, price, and more

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Special Edition (Image via Sony)

The same leak has also revealed the first game bundle for the PlayStation 5 Slim, and it will reportedly come with Insomniac Games' latest blockbuster, Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Interestingly it is also the first first-party game from Sony to be exclusive to the PS5, after both Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok shipped for the PS4 as well.

The leak also suggests that the PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle will be released on November 8, 2023, which is two days before the standalone console's launch. The bundle will be priced at $559.99, and will include the console's standard edition with the disc drive.