Spider-Man mod brings Zhongli and Dainsleif from Genshin Impact as playable characters

The popular Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has a slew of amusing character mods. Hence, it's not surprising to see Genshin Impact's Zhongli and Dainsleif in New York. After all, this game has character mods that bring Kermit the Frog, the Ninja Turtles, and Saul Goodman into the Spider-Man universe.

The person who made the Zhongli and Dainsleif mods (cybertron231) has an account at Gamebanana. These mods weren't available at the time of writing, but if they were to be published, that hyperlink is where gamers will likely find them.

Amusing Spider-Man mod shows Genshin Impact's Zhongli swinging around New York

Cybertron @cybertron231 SORRY NOT SORRY SPIDERMAN FANS ZHONGLI IN SPIDER MAN PC SORRY NOT SORRY SPIDERMAN FANS ZHONGLI IN SPIDER MAN PC https://t.co/319oGCRZdt

The above tweet shows off a 31-second clip of Zhongli swinging around New York as if he were Spider-Man. Unfortunately, there aren't any unique animations or voice lines, meaning that this mod only changes how the character looks. Nonetheless, the visual of Zhongli going away from Teyvat to zip past city skylines is an awesome sight.

Some gamers might wonder why this mod exists. Here is the modder's response:

Cybertron @cybertron231 @ValerioSixx Because genshin is the best game ever created and other games should be honoured to have genshin characters modded in them @ValerioSixx Because genshin is the best game ever created and other games should be honoured to have genshin characters modded in them

Genshin Impact was the most talked about game on Twitter in both 2021 and 2022. Thus, it shouldn't come as a surprise that this title would have a legion of fans who believe that it's "the best game ever created."

Similarly, it's easy to see why passionate modders would create something they clearly love. It will be interesting to see what finishing touches are added to the Zhongli mod before it is made available to the public.

Dainsleif as Spider-Man

Cybertron @cybertron231 DAINSLEIF BE SWINGIN, SORRY AGAIN SPIDERMAN FANS DAINSLEIF BE SWINGIN, SORRY AGAIN SPIDERMAN FANS https://t.co/8ONHi7t7oy

Zhongli isn't the only Genshin Impact character taking the place of Spider-Man. The currently unplayable Dainsleif has also had his model used in a Spider-Man character mod, and it's by the same modder.

This video follows a similar premise to the last one that featured Zhongli. Dainsleif swings around the city but doesn't have any unique voice lines or animations compared to the original Spider-Man. Considering how mysterious Dainsleif is in Genshin Impact, it's interesting to see him in this setting.

One has to wonder if cybertron231 will create even more mods featuring Genshin's characters in the world of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man mods

It's worth mentioning that it's not just Genshin Impact characters having all the fun in these new mods. A Saul Goodman mod can be seen in the above video, and it's as silly as one would imagine. Unlike Zhongli or Dainsleif, Saul Goodman doesn't canonically have any special powers, making him acting as Spider-Man even more bizarre.

Genshin Impact mods

The game's mods aren't as widespread as that of Spider-Man because it isn't a single-player game. Some players don't want to risk getting banned, but that doesn't mean there aren't amusing mods to look at here.

For example, the video shown above features GTA San Andreas's CJ in the world of Teyvat. The shenanigans here tend to happen on private servers, but it's something that some readers might enjoy seeing nonetheless.

One can only hope that everything comes full circle and fans get a mod that replaces Zhongli with Spider-Man.

