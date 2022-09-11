Splatoon 3 guide: 5 best weapons to dominate Splatsville 

Splatoon 3 is the latest entry in Nintendo's Splatoon series that sticks to its guns and retains all aspects that made its predecessors popular with the fans. The third-person shooter has taken the community by storm with its robust and entertaining multiplayer PvP and PvE modes and a comprehensive single-player campaign.

The growing popularity and hype surrounding this recent release have led to many beginners trying their hand at the game. The art style and the simplistic yet polished gameplay in Splatoon 3 make it highly accessible for fans of all genres.

Gameplay in Splatoon 3 primarily revolves around the battle between the Inklings and the Octolings as they engage in a Turf War over Splatsville. The objective is to shoot ink and cover the opposing team's area with it, which slows down their movement and deals damage over a period of time.

This concept is extremely enjoyable and employs nuanced mechanics as players wield a vast arsenal of weaponry resembling household items to achieve glory in this inked colosseum.

Weapons in Splatoon 3 are classified into various divisions. These distinct classes vary in terms of ink usage, fire rate, and area covered. These classes include Blasters, Brellas, Brushes, Chargers, Dualies, Rollers, Shooters, Sloshers, Splatanas, Splatlings, and Stringers. The terminology for most of these is pretty self-explanatory, as these classes vary immensely in appearance as well as effect.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the five best weapons in Splatoon 3 that will help players ink their names on the leaderboards

1) Splattershot Pro

Weapons don't have to be flamboyant to be effective. The Splattershot Pro might be a rather basic weapon in terms of its cosmetic appeal, but this shooter-class gun is one of the best in this third-person shooter title.

The gun resembles a crayon-themed assault rifle and provides a healthy and balanced mix of power, accuracy, and fire rate. Upon acquiring 200 points, players can utilize a special ability called Crab Tank, a crab-shaped machine that shoots paint in all directions, making it an extremely useful perk.

The sub-weapon attached to the Splattershot Pro is called the Angle Shooter and allows players to mark enemies, which is a valuable asset in Splatoon 3.

2) N-ZAP '85

The N-ZAP '85 is the ultimate team player's weapon in Splatoon 3. It offers a balanced experience to users despite dealing low damage, as it makes up for any shortcomings with its rapid fire rate and coverage spread.

This shooter class weapon might be basic in its usage, but its appearance is certainly unique and nostalgic, as it is modeled after the NES Zapper, an accessory gun released by Nintendo for the NES console in 1985.

The special weapon available with the N-ZAP '85 is called the Tacticooler, which offers a speed buff for the user as well as their teammates. This special ability, paired with the gun's extensive coverage, makes this weapon extremely useful for team-based plays.

3) Carbon Roller

As the name suggests, the Carbon Roller belongs to the roller class in Splatoon 3. However, compared to its peers, its increased mobility makes it the top pick in the class. It is by far one of the best melee weapons in the game.

The special weapon attachment for the Carbon Roller is called the Zipcaster, which adds a whole new dimension to the weapon's useability and effectiveness. Using the Zipcaster, players can navigate and maneuver their way across the map by extending the character's limbs and propelling them to the desired location, causing explosive damage on impact.

4) Tri-Slosher

The Slosher class of weapons in Splatoon 3 is known for causing havoc on the turf with their extensive coverage and high damage, and the Tri-Slosher truly epitomizes this philosophy with its sheer brute force. The weapon has some of the highest max damage stats in the game, making it a force to be reckoned with.

The Tri-Slosher's special weapon ability is also one of the most enjoyable aspects of the weapon. Known as the Inkjet, this ability allows players to hover over the turf with an ink jetpack, fire ink all over the battlefield, and cause damage to opponents unfortunate enough to be directly below them.

The sub-weapon for the Tri-Slosher is called Toxic Mist, which covers the surrounding area in a dense fog, depleting opponents' ink and reducing their mobility.

5) Splat Dualies

Dual wielding guns is perhaps the most enjoyable and entertaining aspect of any shooting-based video game, and it is no different in Splatoon 3. The Dualies class allows players to do precisely this. Despite the limited damage and range offered by these weapons, the mobility and high fire rate compensate for any drawbacks by helping players overwhelm opponents.

The Splat Dualies resemble two dual-wielded water pistols and offer players the ability to dodge and roll in-game, significantly increasing their agility and efficiency. This weapon utilizes the same special ability as the Splattershot Pro, called the Crab Tank.

The sub-weapon for these guns is called the suction bomb, a sticky bomb that is highly effective in PvP scenarios.

