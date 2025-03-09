Split Fiction chapter 5: Dragon Riders Unite walkthrough

Split Fiction is one of the most hyped releases of this year and is being enjoyed thoroughly by gamers who love a good co-op experience. The plot revolves around two writers, Zoe and Mio, who get sucked into their own stories by a machine that is trying to steal their imaginative ideas. Although the game is not overly challenging and can be enjoyed by people of all ages, some sections can still be more challenging than usual.

"Dragon Riders Unite" is one such level from Chapter 5 of Split Fiction that can leave players scratching their heads. This guide will help you progress smoothly through the story and tackle the level with ease.

Dragon Riders Unite walkthrough in Split Fiction Chapter 5

Start solving puzzles using your respective dragons (Image via EA)

The "Dragon Riders Unite" mission starts with you and the second player riding a grown-up version of the dragon from the previous subchapter. A few moments later, you will arrive at a red door that Mio's dragon can open by melting the lock with its acid. You will now see a metal ball suspended with chains that Mio can melt to bring it down.

Zoe's dragon can then push the ball, placing it on top of the stone platform and causing a strong wind to blow. This will send Mio to the opposite side, after which Zoe can ascend the ivy to find the first puzzle of the "Dragon Riders Unite" subchapter in Split Fiction. Mio needs to get on the platform on the left, while Zoe's dragon needs to push the mechanism that looks like a wheel.

Get on the block as Zoe (Image via EA)

Push it towards the cliff so Mio can destroy the chains using her acid and form a pathway for Zoe to cross. Zoe now has to cross this path and push a stone tablet until it falls. Once it lands, Mio's dragon will use its acid on the snake-shaped mechanism to open a new pathway. You will soon see Megalith fly by, but you can just continue down the path unharmed.

Moments later, you will arrive at a new puzzle where Zoe needs to push the stone tablet to make it fall. Mio can then use the acid on the snake to activate the two dragon statue arms, making them rise. Zoe can then push the block, place it between the arms, and get on top of it. Mio will have to use her acid next, causing the statue to fling Zoe through the door.

After this, Zoe can open a new way for Mio, allowing you to get to the last puzzle of this subchapter. Here, you will see a door with three symbols engraved on each character's side — a total of six. Progressing further will require you to trigger these in the correct sequence. Here is how to do it:

Push the bowl symbol using Zoe.

Use acid on Mio's side on the gold club symbol.

Use both characters to trigger the next symbol at the same time.

This will open the door, and you can walk forward to end the level.

This will wrap up Split Fiction's "Dragon Riders Unite" mission in Chapter 5.

