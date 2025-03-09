Split Fiction Chapter 5: The Dragon Slayer walkthrough

Split Fiction is a co-op title currently being celebrated in the gaming community, as it was one of the most anticipated games of 2025. The plot revolves around two authors being trapped by a machine in their own tales to rob them of their ideas. While the game is pretty straightforward, some sections can be challenging because of the occasional boss fight.

The Dragon Slayer level from Chapter 5 of Split Fiction is just a boss fight but can prove to be difficult if you don't know what tactics to use to get past it. This article will guide you through the "The Dragon Slayer" subchapter from Split Fiction's Chapter 5.

The Dragon Slayer walkthrough in Split Fiction Chapter 5

Defeat the Dragon Slayer (Image via EA)

After you have completed the previous subchapter called "Dragon Riders Unite", you will have a boss fight against the Dragon Slayer. This enemy will look like a legless torso levitating with a large sword in his hand. He will also be covered in strong armor. You will be forced to face this boss head-on, as the arena is open, and there's no place to hide from his view.

The Dragon Slayer will often swing his sword three times in a row to send shockwaves across the arena. However, these can be avoided easily by jumping at the right time, as they are quite slow. Once this attack pattern ends, take advantage of his downtime to inflict some serious damage by hitting him.

The second attack type will feature two shockwaves, with the first happening when he drives his sword into the arena and the second one when he pulls it out. This sword plant attack can also be easily avoided by timing your jump correctly. After a while, the boss will become frustrated and fill the arena with scorpions that will try to distract you.

The Dragon Slayer will also add a few blue circles on the field that you need to avoid while killing the creatures he unleashes. As you hit him and lower his health, he will resort to using lightning-based attacks that follow you around the arena, along with the previously mentioned sword maneuvers. Dodge these and hit the Dragon Slayer while he is on the ground to kill him for good.

This will wrap up Split Fiction's The Dragon Slayer level in Chapter 5.

