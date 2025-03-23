Split Fiction: How to accomplish Potion Chef achievement 

The Potion Chef achievement in Split Fiction is one of the hardest trophies to unlock. While it is not difficult to acquire, the challenge lies in the fact that it is easily missable. It can be acquired by brewing all the items that are listed on the board at the Wizard's store in the Moon Market side quest. It is a part of the fourth chapter in Split Fiction, Final Dawn.

Ad

This guide will help you get the Potion Chef achievement in Split Fiction.

How to accomplish the Potion Chef achievement in Split Fiction

Put all the ingredients into the pot to brew the potion (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA).

The Potion Chef achievement can only be unlocked once you and your partner enter the Moon Market. Once you reach the gate, you will stumble upon three cats who will get scared and run away. You will have to enter through the gate and then find them. However, if you are here for just the achievement, you and your partner will have to run straight to the Wizard's shop, where you have to mix in a pot all the ingredients listed on the board placed on the side.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Split Fiction: How to get the You Are Not a Robot trophy

The pot has a green potion already inside it, to which all the other listed ingredients must be added. Once the potion has been made, Mio will drink it. She will then be transformed into a number of things, which can be random. This process of brewing all the ingredients must be repeated seven times in total:

Ad

The first round of brewing the items listed on the board will create a potion that transforms Mio into a mushroom.

The second round of the brewing process will transform Mio into a mushroom again.

In the third round, after mixing all the ingredients, Mio will be transformed into a toot.

The fourth round will surprisingly transform Mio into Zoe.

The fifth round will transform Mio into a giant pumpkin which will shoot out smaller pumpkins in the air.

In the sixth round, Mio will be transformed into a lightning strike.

The last round will transform Mio into a ball.

Ad

Once all of these steps are over, you will achieve the Potion Chef achievement in Split Fiction.

For more such guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.