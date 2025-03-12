Split Fiction: Moon Market side quest walkthrough

Moon Market is one of the many side quests available in Split Fiction. This magical market is a part of Zoe's imaginations as a child. The quest involves Zoe and Mio chasing three cats, catching them, and bringing them to a gate. After you get all three cats to the gate, it will open, and the quest will come to an end. But it isn't as simple as it sounds.

Ad

First, you need to reach Chapter 4 of Split Fiction to start the side quest. Only after defeating Factory Warden will you get to a platform where you'll see a translucent bubble. Interact with it to start the Moon Market side quest in Split Fiction

How to complete Moon Market side quest in Split Fiction

Once you and your partner interact with the bubble, you will teleport to a platform. At the end of this platform is a glowing boat. Jump on it with your partner and the boat will carry you to the magical Moon Market. Here in the market square, you will see many cute little bears holding balloons and three little cats who will run as soon as you approach them. All three cats will run in different directions.

Ad

Trending

To complete the quest, unlock a huge gate in front of you that has three cats engraved on it. But to unlock this gate, first find the three cats and then bring them to this gate. Here's how you can find the three cats.

Bring the three cats to the gate to finish the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Pink cat: Finding the cats isn't that tough, honestly. Follow the pink footmarks on the ground and you will reach a house. Jump on the platforms and get on top of the witches' brooms. Jump off the broom to the next island in sight and using the floating lanterns, make your way to the other side of the house. Here, you will find a ladder.

Ad

Climb it up and reach the top of the house, where you will find a chest. Both you and your partner will have to kick it several times to open it up. Once this is done, the cat will start following you. Take it to the main gate to complete the first part of the stage.

Green cat: Now, follow the footmarks of the green cat to reach a closed door. On the door will be a cat drawn with yellow and blue lines. There will also be a cat design on the floor. Pressing the right trigger on your controller will let you grow flowers on the floor. The player on the left will have to match the yellow lines on the door (from the cat design) and grow flowers, whereas the one on the right will grow blue flowers.

Ad

Read more: Split Fiction Chapter 3: Walking Stick of Doom walkthrough

After you finish this, the door will open up. Inside will be the cat with a mushroom on it. Get rid of the mushroom to finally get the green cat to follow you. Now, you will notice some floating bubbles of water. Jumping from one bubble to another, reach to the other side. Now, take the cat to the gate to complete the second stage of Split Fiction's Moon Market.

Ad

Blue cat: Now, follow the foot steps of the blue cat. On your way, you will find a small bear. Take the lanterns from the bear and head to the platforms where the foot marks end. You will notice a yellow and a blue floating platform. Both you and your partner will have to climb the platforms together to get to the other side.

Here, you will notice a harp. The player with the blue hat will have to play the harp to make the giant cat in front of you go to sleep. For this, the blue hat player will have to press whatever buttons are displayed on the screen. If you miss any command, the harp will not sound harmonious and the cat will wake up.

Ad

Also read: Split Fiction: Train Heist side quest walkthrough

As one player plays the harp, the other one will have to reach the cat using the floating platforms. Once you do so, interact with the cat to finally make it follow you.

Now that you have the third cat, take it to the gate to finally unlock it. As you manage to open the gate, the stage will end, and you will finally be able to teleport back to the main story's arena.

Ad

For more Split Fiction guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.