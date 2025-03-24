Split Fiction: How to solve the Bird Puzzle from Hopes of Spring 

Hopes of Spring, the third chapter in Split Fiction, sees protagonists Mio and Zoe transform into different things to solve side quests and puzzles. You will stumble upon the Bird Puzzle during the subchapter titled Lord Evergreen. While it might seem tricky to solve at first, it is not that difficult. To complete this puzzle, you and your partner will need to transform into a gorilla and a fairy.

In this guide, you will learn how to solve the Bird Puzzle in Split Fiction.

How to solve the Bird Puzzle in Split Fiction

Mio (Gorilla) will help in "un-hatching" the egg and Zoe (Tree) will unlock the door (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

You will come across the Bird Puzzle in the Lord Evergreen subchapter of Hopes of Spring (Chapter 3). It begins with two seated birds and an unhatched bird egg placed by a locked door that you will eventually have to unlock by solving the puzzle. It might look tricky at first, but can be solved by examining the surroundings properly. Since this is a co-op title, you and your partner will need to communicate properly and coordinate with each other.

In this stage of the game, Mio can transform into a big gorilla and a fish. Zoe, on the other hand, can transform into an ethereal fairy and become a tree to control the forest. You can solve this puzzle using these transformations.

While in her gorilla form, Mio has to pick up the unhatched egg and place it on the wooden seesaw connected to a large tree trunk. Zoe, as a tree, has a much easier task — to unlock the door with the help of a wooden log.

After placing the egg on the seesaw, Mio (in her gorilla form) must get on the other side and jump up and down to launch the egg in the air. Once this happens, Zoe must release the wooden log to break the egg by pushing it forward to unlock the door. Then, the two protagonists can go through the now-open door and continue with the main storyline.

That concludes our guide to solving the Bird Puzzle in Split Fiction.

