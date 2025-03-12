Hazelight Studios' latest co-op title, Split Fiction, features some interesting side quests that players can indulge in. If you are looking to have some fun and divert your mind from the main story for a short while, we suggest you take on the Notebook side quest that is available in the game. However, to play this quest, you will need to reach a certain stage in Split Fiction.

This quest can only be found during the fourth chapter, Final Dawn. Fortunately, it is not missable, and you can also come back to it later via the chapter select screen. This stage offers some exciting 2D platforming, as players will find themselves in a pencil-drawn environment where they have to rescue a prince. That said, let's take a look at how you can finish this quest in Split Fiction.

Notebook side quest walkthrough in Split Fiction

Once you manage to defeat the Overseer, you will finally be able to start this side quest. Both you and your partner will get jetpacks after defeating the Overseer. Once you are out in the open in front of the spinning wheel, use your jetpack and reach the platform to your right. Here, you will find a translucent floating bubble. Interact with it to start the Notebook side quest.

You can pick any boss of your choice in this quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

After you get teleported to the new pencil-drawn area, you will soon stumble upon the first puzzle of this quest. A monster will appear and present a riddle. Regardless of what response you select, the floor will get destroyed, and you will fall. Following this, Mio will temporarily turn into a horse, and Zoe will have to ride her. You will then reach a gate that Zoe will unlock.

As you progress further, you will reach a mountain. Avoid the falling boulder by taking cover and keep moving toward the summit. You will soon find yourself in a dark cave. Move forward carefully while avoiding the spikes in your way to encounter a boss fight.

The game will then ask you to choose your boss from among a demon, a crab, and a duck. If you choose the crab or the duck, you'll start off fighting them, but the battle will pause midway before forcing you to face the demon. Meanwhile, players who choose the demon will get to fight it without any interruptions.

Once you manage to defeat the boss, rescue the prince using your bow and arrow, but do note that one of you will have to carry him on your back. As you move forward, you will reach a new area. Look around carefully, and you will see a large ship anchored near the shore.

After you successfully take the prince to the ship, you will teleport back to the main quest's arena, and the Notebook side quest will come to an end.

For more Split Fiction guides, stay tuned.

