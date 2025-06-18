Splitgate 2 server status (June 17, 2025): Downtime and when will the servers be back online?

Splitgate 2 servers will go offline for maintenance as it will receive a new update. This is a planned downtime for June 17, 2025, and will likely block all online features during this period. This was confirmed and announced on Splitgate 2's official X page, which also outlined various bug fixes and some weapon balance changes. The developers are likely making such tweaks based on community feedback and in-game metrics to provide a more balanced gameplay experience.
This article will highlight the server status of Splitgate 2 for June 17, 2025, alongside an overview of the upcoming update.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Splitgate 2 server downtime (June 17, 2025) countdown
Splitgate 2 servers are scheduled to enter maintenance on June 17, 2025, at 11 pm PT and will conclude at 1 am PT (or June 18, 2025, depending on the region). This is not a seasonal patch and is aimed at solving some existing and identified issues within the game to provide an improved gameplay experience. The devs are also integrating some weapon balance changes to create a fair playing field for all players. The changes are also being brought to all supported platforms.
Countdown for start of server downtime:
The exact size of the upcoming patch has not been officially confirmed at the time of writing this article. However, the patch notes are short, so fans can expect the update to potentially be quite small in comparison to a whole seasonal patch.
The servers should be back online by 1 am PT on June 18, 2025, and enable players to enjoy all the online features. This will potentially include matchmaking for different game mode playlists, browsing community maps, and even social features.
The devs are bringing damage fall off and damage output tweaks to some of the weapons in the game while changing some key elements for the Battle Royale mode. The events in the battle royale mode would now have a lower chance of triggering during matches. Bugs that affected the game’s performance, visual issues, and some interface problems around the Portal Wall are also confirmed to be receiving fixes in the new update.
