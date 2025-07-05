Splitgate 2 Twitch drops: How to claim the Ada skin 

If you’ve been hopping into matches in Splitgate 2, you’ve probably noticed some players rocking the Ada skin. And if you're wondering how they got it, the answer is Twitch drops. But not just the usual watch and earn type. This one’s a bit more special, it involves Twitch Subscriber Drops.

Let’s walk through everything you need to know to get your hands on Ada’s exclusive look, step by step.

How to get Splitgate 2's Ada skin

To access Splitgate 2, first connect your Twitch account to your 1047 Games account. The game uses this link to determine whether you've met the Twitch drop requirements. Here’s what you do:

Create an account on the 1047 Games Account page if you don‘t have one already.

Choose Twitch and link both accounts under the Link Accounts tab.

Once that’s done, you’re set up to start earning rewards.

The Ada skin isn’t tied to just watching a stream. This one’s part of Twitch Subscriber Drops, which means you need to subscribe to specific Splitgate 2 streamers.

Here’s how to do it correctly:

Go to Twitch and find streamers who are live with Splitgate 2 and have “Subscriber Drops Enabled” in their stream title or tags.

and have in their stream title or tags. Subscribe to two of these streamers. It can be two different ones, or you can sub twice to the same person, it all counts.

of these streamers. It can be two different ones, or you can sub twice to the same person, it all counts. Regular paid subscriptions or gifted subs are both valid, but Prime subs don’t count for this reward.

Once you’ve done this, Twitch will recognize your participation and start processing your reward.

After completing the sub requirements, you won’t get the Ada skin instantly in-game. Instead, you’ll receive an email from Twitch with a unique redemption code. It usually arrives within a few hours, though in some cases, it can take up to 24 hours.

Be sure to

Check the email linked to your Twitch account .

. Look in spam or promotions folders just in case it gets buried.

Once you have that code, you’re one step away from unlocking Ada.

Here’s how to activate your new skin inside the game:

Launch Splitgate 2 .

. Click on your profile symbol in the upper-right corner of the main screen.

From the menu, select Rewards.

After entering your Twitch drop code in the selected box, click Redeem.

And just like that, the Ada skin will appear in your customization menu, ready to equip.

This is a subscription-based drop and not watch-time based, so just lurking in streams won’t earn you Ada. The drop was part of a limited-time event, but 1047 Games has brought back older drops in the past. If you missed it, keep checking official channels, they might rerun it.

