SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake could make an enormous impact on the Indian gaming market based on recent developments. It's set to become the first mainstream video game developed internationally that's completely localized for the country.

This news could be huge for the game itself and the millions in the South Asian nation. The Indian gaming market has evolved massively over the last few years, thanks to the internet boom and developments in the available technology. While the PC and console space is still growing, more developers and publishers are noticing the evolving nature of the country's gaming ecosystem.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be released very soon, so gamers can benefit massively by being aware of all the relevant information. Let's look at what we know so far and when fans can expect to get their hands on the game.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will aim to emulate the success of earlier titles with greater accessibility

THQ Nordic has always emphasized accessibility in all their games, and this one could leave a big imprint on the future. After all, a game made for a global audience getting Hindi localization throughout the game will be hugely beneficial.

Players will be able to enjoy all the features starting January 31, 2023, when the worldwide launch takes place. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be on all major platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, and feature full cross-platform capabilities.

The upcoming title will feature many of the same elements in the previous releases and will look to build on the successful formula. Players will get to explore new lands while completing different objectives.

Players will have plenty of skills in Spongebob, being a platformer, including new ones like Karate Kick. There will also be an element for customization since players can access 30 different costumes. Patrick, Spongebob's able side-kick, will join the journey with their unique banter.

Spongebob fans can enjoy many items from the series and movies. All 101 tracks used in them will feature in the game, which players can listen to at their own choice. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is now available for pre-order in stores like Steam, and all pre-orders come with bonus items.

Every pre-order will come with seven costumes on top of all the existing ones, allowing for greater customization. As for the Indian localizations, the complete game will be available in Hindi, including subtitles, voiceovers, and UI.

PC players can pre-purchase the game on Steam, which will cost INR 1600/$39.99. The presence of regional pricing certainly makes it much more affordable for fans, allowing greater community engagement. Whether the upcoming title can repeat the previous additions' success remains to be seen.

This moment is huge for all Indian gamers as it's a milestone of the growing ecosystem. In the past, Raji has featured Hindi localization as well, but it was more along the expected lines, given that the developers are Indian. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is an international title that will now feature full accessibility in Hindi.

Poll : 0 votes