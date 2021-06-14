Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster announced at Square Enix

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is coming soon to Steam and mobile platforms with a perfect makeover of the initial six series, as announced today at the Square Enix event.

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy franchise, created by Hironobu Sakaguchi, has a series of role-playing fantasy video games. Starting in 1987, the franchise has a total of 15 games.

The first six tales of epic adventure will make a comeback to bridge the generation gap. The Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster will have a “pixel-perfect makeover”, as mentioned in their official tweet.

ICYMI: the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games will be sold individually and are coming to Steam & mobile only (for now at least.. I hope)https://t.co/6K5nJSufrr pic.twitter.com/GAWwvkjlwp — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 13, 2021

All six Final Fantasy games will be released individually under the Pixel Remaster Series. The origins of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster seem to retain the classical 2D sprite visual style.

The official release date has not yet been announced by Square Enix, however, it is expected to arrive soon.

What to expect from the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster?

Since its earliest release, the games in the Final Fantasy franchise have been fairly successful over the years. The developers have experimented with the ideas, visuals, and sound, like photorealistic character models, full-motion videos (FMVs), and sound designing by Nobuo Uematsu. The franchise has gained popularity for its role-playing games, even in countries outside Japan.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster includes the first three 8-bit games (Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III), and the next three 16-bit games (Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, Final Fantasy VI).

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series sees the first six incredible adventures get a pixel-perfect makeover.



Each #FinalFantasy title will release individually, and will be coming soon to Steam and mobile platforms. pic.twitter.com/QKEbKFV8aw — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) June 13, 2021

Final Fantasy fans will be excited to see the games from 1980s and 1990s making a return. It seems the developers intend to preserve the original games' art style. Playing in pixelated incarnations can be a bit challenging in this era. Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI replaced the pixelated original art style. Fans are looking forward to experiencing the changes in style in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster.

The games will launch on Steam and mobile, but no information regarding a possible console port has been announced yet. Nevertheless, the return of the old school original Final Fantasy games is something fans are looking forward to.

Edited by david.benjamin